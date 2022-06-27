Sports

Gov Diri commends Falode for giant strides in Women’s Football growth

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, on Saturday, declared open the 2022/2023 Anual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), held at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. The Governor also commended the NWFL Board, led by Aisha Falode for their giant strides toward the development of Women’s Football in the country.

“Today, the story has changed in Women’s Football in Nigeria, with the great works of the NWFL Chairperson, Aisha Falode and her team.

“In Bayelsa State today, Women’s Football has given us great glories and we are proud of that. Women’s Football has come of age and Nigerian players are doing great as professionals. The future of women’s football in Nigeria is green.” he stressed.

The sports-loving Governor also urged corporate bodies and government at all levels to identify with the Women’s Football League in Nigeria, (NWFL) in order the boost the league in a positive manner.

 

