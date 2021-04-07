Sports

Gov. Diri rewards victorious female handball team

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, on Monday, received the state’s Under-18 female handball team after emerging champions at a recent national tournament in Lagos.

 

Governor Diri, who addressed the team in Government House, Yenagoa, announced a cash reward of N3.5 million for being shining ambassadors of the state.

 

He described the team’s triumph as a miracle because of the odds against it and commended their determination to come back home with the trophy.

 

His Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as saying that the road to success was not always rosy as it takes sacrifice and hard work to overcome all obstacles.

 

Diri, who was full of praises for the athletes, expressed appreciation on behalf of the government and people of the state for making the state proud.

 

His words: “I’m aware that you struggled on your own, having faith in God to say you want to deliver this cup to the governor and people of Bayelsa State.

 

“I say a big thank you to all of you for your star performance and for believing in what we have been preaching. You are good examples of good students who listened to their teacher and had faith in the teacher to become what you want to be in life.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Akpoguma shines in Hoffenheim defeat against Dortmund

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Newly capped Super Eagles defender, Kevin Akpoguma, was one of the shining stars in Hoffenheim 1-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga game played on Saturday.   The centre-back was handed his fourth start for the Kraichgauer this season despite only recently re-joining the side after he left for international duty.   The […]
Sports

UEFA League: Aguero scores on Man City return, Madrid win crunch game

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sergio Aguero scored 10 minutes into his return from injury as Manchester City cruised to a comfortable Champions League triumph against Marseille. City were already ahead, after Ferran Torres slid in his fourth goal in five group stage outings, when Aguero was introduced for Riyad Mahrez midway through the second period. The prolific Argentina […]
Sports

Anichebe: Frustrated by police stop

Posted on Author Reporter

Former Everton striker Victor Anichebe says he has grown weary of being racially discriminated against after being stopped by police while driving his car last week. Anichebe, 32, said he was pulled over by police officers after leaving a petrol station on Merseyside in England, an incident he labelled a “joke”. “A lot of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica