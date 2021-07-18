News

Gov Emmanuel charges graduands on academic excellence

Students have been charged to always strive towards achieving and maintaining academic excellence in their chosen career and in life. Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, stated this on Saturday while speaking at the
graduation lecture ceremonies of the 2021 graduating set of El-Amin International School, Minna, Niger State.

The Governor who was the Guest of Honour, urged the proprietors and staff of El-Amin International School to better their best in the exercise of transmitting knowledge to their students.

Governor Emmanuel commended the school for upholding academic excellence over the years and producing great global citizens, charging them not to rest on their oars, as there is still room for improvement.

The Governor who presented the graduation scroll to all the graduands and congratulated them for the success attained, admonishing them to brace for future challenges and reminded parents that education is an investment and not an expense.

El-Amin International School, Minna, Niger State, was established by Late First Lady of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Hajiya Maryam Babangida and has been in existence for more than two decades. The current Executive Director is Alhaji Dr. Mohammed Babangida.

The graduation was attended by an array of dignitaries including the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ado Doguwa, Emir of Minna,HRM, Umar Farouk Bahago, the Head of the Civil Service, Commissioner for Education,Niger state.

The Governor also visited Former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubarkar and the Governor of Niger State, HE Abubakar Sani Bello. He was accompanied on the trip by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Uko Udom SAN, Commissioners for Local Government & Chieftaincy Affiars and Information & Strategy, Hon. Frank Archibong and Comrade Ini Ememobong, respectively.

