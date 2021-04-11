Gov Emmanuel condoles GM AKNC, Umoette, over father’s demise

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has condoled with the General Manager and Editor-in-Cheif of the Akwa Ibom Newspaper Corporation (AKNC), Mr. Umoette Umoette over the demise of his late father, Mr. Ekutmfon Umoette.

The funeral service, which was conducted by the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Grace and Glory Mega Parish, took place on Saturday, April 10 at the St John’s Lutheran Primary School, Okat, in Onna Local Government Area.

Delivering his condolence message, the governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, urged the Umoette family to be consoled by the legacies of the decease, adding that the departed patriarch lived an exemplary live worthy of emulation.

Emmanuel said: “Even though his death is painful, I urge you to be consoled by the fact that he lived long enough to see you and your other siblings come into your own life and live a purpose driven life.”

Meanwhile, the Officiating Minister, Pastor Chris Eromosele delivered his homely on the theme: ‘The Briefness of Life’, took his Bible reading from the book of John, Chapter 19 Vs 25 -27, admonished Christians to be forthright with God, their Creator, as they would stand before Him on judgment day to give account of their live on earth.

