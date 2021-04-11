Metro & Crime

Gov Emmanuel condoles GM AKNC, Umoette, over father’s demise

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has condoled with the General Manager and Editor-in-Cheif of the Akwa Ibom Newspaper Corporation (AKNC), Mr. Umoette Umoette over the demise of his late father, Mr. Ekutmfon Umoette.
The funeral service, which was conducted by the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Grace and Glory Mega Parish, took place on Saturday, April 10 at the St John’s Lutheran Primary School, Okat, in Onna Local Government Area.
Delivering his condolence message, the governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, urged the Umoette family to be consoled by the legacies of the decease, adding that the departed patriarch lived an exemplary live worthy of emulation.
Emmanuel said: “Even though his death is painful, I urge you to be consoled by the fact that he lived long enough to see you and your other siblings come into your own life and live a purpose driven life.”
Meanwhile, the Officiating Minister, Pastor Chris Eromosele delivered his homely on the theme: ‘The Briefness of Life’, took his Bible reading from the book of John, Chapter 19 Vs 25 -27, admonished Christians to be forthright with God, their Creator, as they would stand before Him on judgment day to give account of their live on earth.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Thais seek to restore fortunes with mock funerals

Posted on Author Reporter

  In a temple on the outskirts of Bangkok, participants at a daily ritual clutch a bunch of flowers and lie down in a coffin with a sheet pulled over them as monks chant. The Wat Bangna Nai temple in the Thai capital draws more than 100 people a day who choose to perform the […]
Metro & Crime

IOM: Social media pushing more Nigerians into migration than insecurity, poverty

Posted on Author Reporter

  The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said on Sunday that social media is a major tool influencing young Nigerians to want to migrate to foreign countries in search of greener pastures. Speaking in a virtual interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on the impact of insecurity on migration, Mr Franz Celestin, IOM […]
Metro & Crime

Troops kill three armed bandits in gun battle in Benue, recover  weapons

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Troops of the joint military strike operation code named Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) on Sunday killed three suspected armed bandits in an exchange of fire at Adaka community in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State. The bandits, New Telegraph learnt, stormed the area which is a suburb of Makurdi meteopolis to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica