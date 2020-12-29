News

GOV EMMANUEL FELICITATES AIR VICE MARSHAL MFON EKPOH

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on GOV EMMANUEL FELICITATES AIR VICE MARSHAL MFON EKPOH

…Attributes elevation to diligence in service

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has described the recent elevation of Mfon Ekpoh, to the rank of Air Vice-Marshal as a reward for diligence in service to God, the nation and humanity.

Governor Emmanuel was speaking at the  Redeemed Christian Church of God, Region 14 Headquarters, Edet Akpan Avenue, Uyo when he led top government functionaries to join Air Vice Marshal Ekpoh in a thanksgiving to God following his recent promotion.

Governor Emmanuel lauded Ekpoh’s timeliness in convening the thanksgiving service, describing it as a true expression of gratitude and particularly thanked God for choosing to make the elevation happen in a seemingly exigent and thorny year 2020, saying the elevation is a succour to the state.

“It doesn’t matter whether it was delayed or not. When we pray for something God knows when to give it to us and he decided that it should be 2020. We had better and more exciting years, but God chose to make it happen in this year of Corona virus and all kinds of things. It means the year is not completely bad. Promotion comes from God. I believe in your own case God wanted to take the glory” he stated.

Governor Emmanuel recalled that Mfon Ekpoh has always been known for his diligent service to God, a virtue the officer has brought to bear in his military career of watching over Nigeria’s citizens, maintaining  that reward for diligence may be delayed but that diligence has never gone unrewarded. 

 He described the promotion and subsequent thanksgiving as significant both to the state and the celebrator and likened Ekpoh’s promotion to the angel’s visitation to the shepherds that kept watch at night, stressing that God would always deliberately meet people in their place of diligent service and dedication to duty.

“The angel did not go to those who were sleeping, not to those who were at home. The angel went to those who were diligent, watching over the flock by night. So God will always send a message to those who are not slothful, to those who are hard working, who are diligent in their own work, those who are faithful and loyal and I think that is what we are celebrating today”, he emphasized.

Thanking God for the elevation, Air Vice-Marshal Mfon Ekpoh said that the thanksgiving service was predicated on the huge story behind it.

He narrated the ordeal of his ill health having been placed on oxygen for two days, saying that God did not just heal and brought him back to life but blessed him with promotion. 

He declared that only God deserve the glory for his life and recent attainment and prayed for God’s blessing on the Governor and his entourage, military officers and all that came to join him in the thanksgiving.

Delivering a sermon on the topic, “the Power of God’s Voice” drawn from John 11:40-44,  the Regional Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Region 14, Pastor Richard Adeboye, said the voice of God had the power to bring one out of any situation and admonished that men should strive to access the voice of God through the scripture.

Mfon Ekpoh is the seventh Akwa Ibom Indigene to be decorated as a two-star General of the Nigerian Air Force since 1962.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Senate approves refund of N148.14bn to five states

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for a refund of N148,141,969,161.24 to Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, Osun and Ondo governments for projects executed on behalf of the Federal Government. The apex legislative chamber made the approval following the consideration of a report by the Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, presented by its […]
News

COVID-19: Again, Lagos raises the alarm over second wave

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As more influx into the country are expected during the Yuletide, Lagos State Government has raised the alarm over possible spike in the cases of COVID-19, saying that everything must be done to protect Lagos and Nigeria from the risk of imported cases, which may push the country into a second wave.   Hence, the […]
News

Buhari approves prioritization of viable railway routes

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the prioritization of viable railway routes in the country in order to achieve effective and efficient train services supporting trade and commerce. The President said this yesterday at the virtual inauguration of the 326km Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri rail line for commercial operation as well as the ancillary facilities yard, at the recently […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica