Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom
News

Gov. Emmanuel Felicitates Journalists On World Press Freedom Day

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has felicitated the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Akwa Ibom State Council, on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

In a press release issued by his Chief Press Secretary and Senior Special Assistant on Media, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Emmanuel lauded the robust relationship that has existed between the media and his government.

“Though we have had moments of disagreement in the manner of certain reportage of government activities by the press, the media, however, has to a large extent, not been overly adversarial.

“We have accepted criticisms that are done without malice, and, have allowed media practitioners the freedom and latitude to report and analyze events without deploying the instruments of government to sanction, suppress or coerce them to do otherwise.

“The media is an important player in any democracy and we salute and celebrate you, for helping to deepen our democratic traditions and ethos.

Akwa Ibom is a unique State, and in the last eight years, we have worked to reposition the state as an emerging hub in aviation, with world/class infrastructure, healthcare delivery services, agriculture, industrialization, etc.

“My prayer is that you will extend the same cooperation to my successor, the Governor-elect, Pastor Umo Eno.

“Congratulations once again “, the statement concludes.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

FHC CJ expresses worries over 1000 pending cases before some Judges 

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja 

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho Monday said he was worried about the number of cases pending before the court, lamenting that some judges have over 1,000 cases in their dockets. He added that the situation was particularly worse in the Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt Divisions of the Court. […]
News Top Stories

$30m oil deal: Reps summon NNPC, Oando, NAOC, others

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

The House of Representatives has invited the management of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC), Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) and Oando Plc. over an alleged oil deal scam of $30 million. Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (upstream), Hon. Sarkin Musa Adar (APC, Sokoto), who issued the summons, […]
News Top Stories

S’West crisis: PDP moves to reconcile Makinde, Fayose

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to reposition its South West chapter towards the 2023 general election. South West PDP has been embroiled in crisis, leading to the delay in holding the zonal congress to elect zonal leaders of the party. The congress is scheduled this weekend, but there are already stories being circulated […]

Leave a Comment