Gov. Emmanuel Felicitates Journalists On World Press Freedom Day

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has felicitated the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Akwa Ibom State Council, on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

In a press release issued by his Chief Press Secretary and Senior Special Assistant on Media, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Emmanuel lauded the robust relationship that has existed between the media and his government.

“Though we have had moments of disagreement in the manner of certain reportage of government activities by the press, the media, however, has to a large extent, not been overly adversarial.

“We have accepted criticisms that are done without malice, and, have allowed media practitioners the freedom and latitude to report and analyze events without deploying the instruments of government to sanction, suppress or coerce them to do otherwise.

“The media is an important player in any democracy and we salute and celebrate you, for helping to deepen our democratic traditions and ethos.

Akwa Ibom is a unique State, and in the last eight years, we have worked to reposition the state as an emerging hub in aviation, with world/class infrastructure, healthcare delivery services, agriculture, industrialization, etc.

“My prayer is that you will extend the same cooperation to my successor, the Governor-elect, Pastor Umo Eno.

“Congratulations once again “, the statement concludes.