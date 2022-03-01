Gov. Emmanuel flags off Housing Estate for Federal, State Judges

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel says work has commenced to ensure a befitting complex for the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State before May 29, 2023, as he flags off the development of a Residential Estate for judges and other senior government officials.

The Governor who spoke while

performing the flag off ceremony at the designated site for the estate, located at Ifa Ikot Okpon, Uyo Local Government Area, charged contractors handling the estate development project to utilize the dry season to expedite work at the site, hinting that Architectural work was already on for a befitting official complex for the Chief Judge of the state which is to be completed and commissioned before the end of his administration.

In his words, “My Lord the Chief Judge let me assure you, as I made this same statement to the President General of our state Council of Chiefs that we e will not leave office without having a befitting headquarters for our traditional institution, today we have one of the best in this country with residence and one of the finest chambers you can think of.

“I want to assure the Chief Judge that this administration will not leave without a befitting residence for the Chief Judge of the State …and it had to be close to the Government House”.

According to the Governor, it was needful to lessen the burden for post retirement settling in for members of the bench of the Akwa Ibom State Judiciary who, he affirmed, have worked committedly and selflessly to ensure quick dispensation of justice, and commended them for prioritizing the interest of the state and maintaining harmony among the arms of government.

“These are people who day and night they’re righting judgement. They don’t have time for themselves, that is why hardly see any judge getting excited, because they’re always thinking of the next case, so we thought we could actually try to lessen the burden on them when they retire” he said.

He clarified that the estate will not only be allocated to judges in the state employ, but also judges of Akwa Ibom origin in the federal service and other senior government officials.

Speaking further, the governor said the estate is intended to provide site and service, hence allottees will be allowed to build to their retirement taste. He assured that the estate will be equipped with ducts for broad band services to meet the ICT needs of occupants and assured that the estate will have a lot of advantages in terms of location and topography.

Giving an overview of the estate in his opening remark, the Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Eno, said the 100 plots estate will sit on a 15 acres land which was acquired by government in 1991, abandoned and suffered encroachments but recently recovered.

He thanked the Ifa Ikot Okpon community for cooperating with his Ministry to reclaim the land and formally handing over to the government for the project.

The State Chief Judge, Justice Ekaette Obot, expressed appreciation to the State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel for initiating the idea of building a residential estate for senior state and federal government officials in the state. She lauded the administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel for his people-oriented projects which has transformed the state.

In his goodwill message, the Paramount Ruler of Uyo Local Government, His Royal Majesty Edidem Sylvanus Okon, thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for the realization of the project which he noted will drive development in the area.

