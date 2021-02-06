News

Gov. Emmanuel immortalizes Ex Gov. Nkanga

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…As AKSG holds valedictory session for ex MILAD

In honour of Akwa Ibom’s first indigenous Military Governor, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, and in appreciation for his positive contribution to the growth of the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, Akwa Ibom State, the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large, the Akwa Ibom State Executive Council has resolved to name the new Ring Road 3 dual carriage way after the former Commander of the Presidential Air Fleet and Chairman of PANDEF.

Speaking at a special valedictory session held in honour of the departed former Governor at the Exco Chambers Government House, Uyo Friday, Governor Emmanuel described the late Military Governor as a close friend, confidante and brother, describing the late Nkanga as someone who remained a reference point for patriotism and statesmanship, submitting that his departure has left a vacuum difficult to be filled.

Governor Emmanuel described Nkanga as a reference point for patriotism, statesmanship and forthrightness. In his words, “Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, Rtd, was a gentleman, an officer, a nationalist, a good Christian, my political Director-General, my personal friend, leader of Ibibio nation goodnight”.

Bemoaning his sudden passage, the Governor said Nkanga was a coordinating force in Akwa Ibom State and the entire South-South region.

“Words will fail me to describe how we grieved when we lost this Idongesit of our time, it took time for the void and disbelief to be filled with the acknowledgement that our icon now belongs to the ages and not with us anymore.

“That was when we realized how much he meant to us, how much we identified with him, how much he had become part of the Akwa Ibom dream, we feel a collective sense of deprivation because he still had a lot to contribute”, he stated.

The ceremony which was solemn, sober and mournful, featured tributes from the Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, Speaker, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt.(Hon) Aniekan Bassey, Senator Helen Esuene as well as former State Chief Judge, Rtd.Justice Idongesit Ntem-Isua and Chief Obot Etukafia who both had served as commissioners when the late Nkanga was Military Governor.

The occasion climaxed with the adorning of the casket of the late Military Governor with the national and state flags and observation of a minute of silence in honour of the departed hero and patriot.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Boko Haram attack on UN chopper is a grave escalation – Ekhomu

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye

Security expert, Dr. Ona Ekhomu, has described last week’s attack on a UN humanitarian flight as a dangerous and grave escalation of the insurgency. He said that the capability and willingness to attack civil aviation which had not previously been displayed was exhibited in the UN helicopter attack and has moved the threat level to […]
News

FG to network providers: Stop NIN ₦20 retrieval charges

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Government has ordered all network providers to cancel the N20 charge for the retrieval of the National Identification Number (NIN) with immediate effect. Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami gave the order in a statement issued on Friday. “The Minister’s directive which takes immediate effect is an intervention aimed at […]
News Top Stories

AfDB Board approves $10.4bn 2021 borrowing programme

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved the Bank’s 2021 Borrowing Programme for up to $10.4 billion to be raised from capital markets  A statement from the bank said the borrowing programme will allow the bank to raise funds in the debt capital markets in order to help finance its […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica