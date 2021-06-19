Gov Emmanuel, key to unlocking A’Ibom, Nigeria’s locked economic potentials – Nigerian Gov’s

News

Nigerian Governors under the auspices of the PDP Governor’s Forum, have extolled the virtues and achievements of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, noting that he has brought prudence, innovation and competence in the management of state resources.

The governors who had witnessed the arrival of two new Airbus A220-300 series into the fleet of the Akwa Ibom State owned Airline, Ibom Air, noted that Mr Emmanuel’s ingenuity have brought about major landmark projects and interventions in his home state.

Special Guest of Honour at the event, and Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, while unveiling the two new Airbus 220-300 series, congratulated Governor Emmanuel for exceptional performances in the development of the State, especially the aviation industry, adding that all PDP States are setting the pace of development in the entire nation.

“I congratulate you my brother for all the things you have been doing in all facets of life to the people of Akwa Ibom State, in infrastructure you are there, in education you are there, in healthcare you are there, in agriculture you are there, in empowerment you are there, in human capital development you are there”, he said.

Tambuwal who is the Chairman of PDP Governors’ forum, announced that all PDP States Governors are in Akwa Ibom State to deliberate over the state of affairs of the nation .

On his part, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State lauded the new thinking of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State whom he described as a pacesetter doing wonders.

Speaking at an event to receive two additional aircrafts in the fleet of Ibom Air owned and run by the Akwa Ibom State Government at the Victor Attah Airport Uyo, Governor Fintiri commended his giant strides towards unlocking the economy of his State, adding that it takes committed leaders like Governor Udom to think outside the box and make a difference in governance.

Rt Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri noted that the economic realities of the day demands new thinking, saying that is what PDP Governors are doing.

