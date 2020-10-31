News

GOV EMMANUEL LAUDS PEACEFUL LOCAL GOVERNMENT ELECTION

…says AKISIEC has set standard in orderly conduct of elections

Governor Udom Emmanuel has commended the orderly , peaceful and transparent manner in which Local Government elections have been conducted across Akwa Ibom State.

He said the success of this exercise would strengthen the people’s confidence in the Local Government administration.

Governor Emmanuel stated this Saturday, October 31, 2020, shortly after casting his vote at Awa Iman ward 1, Unit 2 at Onna Local Government Area during the ongoing Local government elections in the state .

The Governor who spoke of the local government election as significant, pointed out that it marks the first elective to elective transition in the third tier of government since the country embraced democracy in1999.

“…if I didn’t have confidence in the Local Government elections why would I come here, yes I have confidence in the Local Government system much more than before, you see this is the most peaceful elected to elected transition in the local government system”, he stated.

He commended the election umpire , Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission, AKISIEC, for their preparedness and high standards maintained in the conduct of the exercise, urging  them to sustain the tempo .

“I think this is one of the most peaceful Local Government elections we’ve ever had. I drove all the way from Uyo down here and tried to monitor situations on my way. Its been quite peaceful. I like the orderliness, the peaceful conduct of the elections. I’m also impressed with the preparedness of AKISIEC, the quality of materials, the conduct, the trainings are of very high standard, even the transparency of the process, I think it’s commendable”, Emmanuel remarked.

