Gov. Emmanuel pays tribute to Prelate Mbang at 85

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udoom Emmanuel says former Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr. Sunday Mbang is a man of integrity and deep conviction, who says what he means and means what he says, revealing that himself as an individual and his administration as a government have benefitted greatly from the wise counsel of the respected cleric.

The Governor stated this while speaking at the 85th birthday celebration and launch of Prelate Mbang’s memoir titled “My Life and Times” published by Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Publishing, held at the Naval Dockyard in Lagos. The event attracted many dignitaries across the country.

Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, who was Chairman, Planning Committee for the event, appreciated Governor Udom Emmanuel for respecting and celebrating the octogenarian, describing Mbang as a man who has never been afraid to speak truth to power.

Earlier in a special birthday message titled, “85 Hallelujah Cheers to a man of Moral Heft and Christ-like Virtues, Governor Emmanuel on behalf of the State congratulated Mbang for clocking 85.

“Your Eminence, on this great and hugely suspicious day, let me on behalf of the Government and the good people of Akwa Ibom State, join millions of other Christians, your friends and associates across religious ethnic platforms to wish you a happy 85th birthday!”

“It was Pope Francis who enjoined us to “pray for all good and faithful priests who dedicate themselves to their people with generosity and unknown sacrifices.”

“Your Eminence, Pope Francis may have had you in mind when he made that Apostolic proclamation, because your life has been one of generosity of heart, spirit and mind towards our people in particular and the Nation in general.”

“You have been a voice of moral suasion challenging us to forswear certain unwholesome tendencies, while rising to the faith of our greatness.

As you turn 85 today, my prayer is that God Almighty, who has kept you through these years, will continue to bless and nourish you with more robust health and a sound mind”, the statement read.

