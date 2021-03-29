News

Gov Emmanuel pays workers March salary despite drop in allocation

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Despite the announcement that Akwa Ibom State allocation from the Federation Account will dwindle in March 2021 due to a force majeure earlier declared by Mobil Nigeria Unlimited, which had a negative effect on government’s earnings, Akwa Ibom State Government have paid workers and retirees in the State their March 2021 salaries and pensions.

Governor Udom Emmanuel defied every known economic postulation by paying the salaries and pensions of all categories of workers in the state, despite fears of uncertainty in the air for weeks.

Investigations reveals that the financial ingenuity of the Governor was brought to bear as workers in the state smiled to the bank with alerts on their phones, as the government kept its part of the bargain in rewarding them for their efforts.

Concerns had been raised on the shortage of revenue accruable to the state following the impact of the December Force Majeure on Exxon Mobil, fuelling speculations that the state may owe salaries for the month of March 2021.

Critics of the government projected that with the revenue fall, it might be impossible for the state Government to keep its pact with workers for the next two months, but through prudence and efficiency in management, Governor Emmanuel has been able to pay the workers and retirees their entitlements.

Akwa Ibom was one of the first Nigerian State to endorse and pay the #30,000 minimum wage as agreed with Labour in December 2019 and has been consistent in not owing the salaries of workers since the advent of the Udom Emmanuel administration in 2015.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Green Valley Housing Estate Awka : Isu-Aniocha elders reject AHDC’s encroachment

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji

  Some elders of Umuneri Village, Isu-Aniocha, Awka North Local Government Area, Anambra State, have opposed the States Housing Development Corporation’s alleged forceful takeover of their land.     They specifically accused Managing Director of the Corporation, Architect Willie Okafor of spear heading the takeover.     Also, they have warned would be buyers to […]
News

Buhari: Completion of NCDMB building’ll create jobs

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said that the completion of the Local Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) will create employment opportunities for the locals especially the people in Niger Delta region. The President, who disclosed during a virtual programme anchored from Abuja during the commission-ing of the 17-storey NCDMB Building, the president maintained that the […]
News Top Stories

FAAC: FG, states, LGs share N651.184bn for June

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The three tires of governments – federal, states and local government councils – shared N651.184 billion as share of federation revenue in June.   The virtual session conducted over the weekend was chaired by Accountant General of Federation, Mr. Idris Ahmed, a statement issued by AGF’s Director (Press), Henshaw Ogubike, said. In June, statutory revenue […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica