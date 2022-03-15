Gov. Emmanuel Pledges Enhanced Rights Protection for Women

Governor Udom Emmanuel has assured that all pending bills seeking to promote the rights of Akwa Ibom State women shall immediately be signed into law.

Addressing a large gathering of women during the grand finale of the 2022 International Women’s Day celebration at Ibom Hall Grounds in Uyo, the governor extolled the ingenuity of the state Ministry of Women Affairs, the Family Empowerment and Youth Reorientation Path-Initiative (FEYReP) and the entire Akwa Ibom women on their determination and commitment to championing the cause of women in the state.

Reflecting on the theme of the 2022 International Women’s Day, “Gender Equality for Sustainable Tomorrow”, the governor maintained that: “I’ve just learnt that there are one or two women-related bills that I still need to sign into law. I have asked the Attorney-General that once I leave here they should bring those bills and I’m going to sign all of them.

“I also want to commend Her Excellency, Dr. (Mrs.) Martha Udom Emmanuel and her pet project FEYReP, for what they have done, they’ve made the whole country proud by the way they take care of the women. So I want to use this opportunity to thank most deeply, the great and inspirational work of my wife in reawakening the women through this programme.”

On the agitation for 35% inclusion of women in government, the governor assured that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has put in place a gender friendly template to promote the inclusion of women in the politics and that his administration will continue to create equal opportunities for women.

These, he said, included ensuring that women make 35% in the party executive across all structures of the party, from units to the national levels, and free nomination forms for any woman declaring intention to run for any office on the party’s platform.

Speaking further, Emmanuel appealed to women in the state to pay equal attention to both male and female children in their motherly role, attributing the increase of vices in the society to neglect of the male child in the family, especially in terms of vigilance and discipline. He promised to pursue a review of the law exempting underage youths from prosecution especially for cases of murder and mayhem on fellows.

Charging women on continuous capacity building and self confidence the governor urged them never to be limited by external forces.

The governor, who condemned any venture that promotes violence or anti-social tendencies, said politics should be a game of persuasion and not violence, hence no Akwa Ibom woman should allow herself to be lured into what is not in the interest of the people of the state.

In support of the empowerment packages for needy women in the state under the auspices of FEReP, the governor announced additional donation of N62 million to be given to 10 women from each of the 31 Local Government Areas of the state. He emphasised five of the beneficiaries from each local government areas must be widows.

In her remarks, the wife of the governor, Dr. Mrs. Martha Emmanuel, expressed delight with the support and inclusion enjoyed by women under the administration of her husband, which she described as unprecedented.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr. Ini Adiakpan, in her welcome speech, hailed the goodwill of Governor Emmanuel in creating a template that protect gender equilibrium and maintaining a governance trajectory that closes the valley between men and women.

Among others, who spoke at the occasion were the Chief Judge of the state, Hon. Justice Ekaette Obot, Professor Valerie Solomon of the University of Uyo and the University of Uyo Chairperson of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dr. Happiness Uduk.

