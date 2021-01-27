News

GOV EMMANUEL SAYS RING ROAD PROJECT WILL BOOST STATE ECONOMY

… Lauds indigenous contractor on job quality

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has projected that the ongoing 9.5km Ring Road III project in Uyo which transverses three major economic routes namely Aka – Nung Udoe Road, Oron Road and Nwaniba Road will further boost the State economy.

He made this disclosure while paying an unscheduled visit to the 9.5km Dual Carriage Ring Road III project, currently under construction by an indigenous contractor, HENSEK Construction Company on Tuesday.

According to him, the dual carriage Ring Road III project, will open the frontiers of investment in the State, enhance free flow of traffic and assist in deflooding several communities within and around Uyo Metropolis.

He expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of the job, commending HENSEK Construction Company for living up to expectation.

“This is exceptional, in this administration we are trying to prove a point that our indigenous contractors can do as much as the foreign contractors.

“You can’t just limit their capacity to small internal roads of maybe 7.5 km, we must overstretch their limits and their best will come out when you overstretch their capacity quotient. That is what we did to HENSEK Construction Company and I am sure the quality of work delivered here will meet international standard.

” I am so impressed with HENSEK and I am not disappointed at all, what the company has done goes ahead to confirm that a job well done means more job ahead, the CEO has given me full assurance that this road will be commissioned this year, I’m holding him by his words, he is already asphalting”.

Speaking further on the concept behind the the road project, the governor said “let me say something which a lot of people don’t know about Ring Road III. With this project, we’ve taken flood out of a whole lot of communities within Uyo and all those things (drainage systems) are buried underground , if you look at how much we have buried underground and what we have done to take out flood in all the communities here, you will appreciate our effort in this direction.

“Look at the number of lanes we have opened up here. With this type of median it is going to be a pacesetter on Ring Road development in this part of the world “.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, HENSEK Construction Company, Engr. Uwem Okoko, said that government has provided the logistics needed to facilitate the project and assured the governor that the road construction which is designed with a fountain at Aka Road and Nwaniba road end will be completed and commissioned by May this year.

” Your Excellency the way you have constructed Ring Road III, there is no community that will be affected by flood water, I want to thank the state government for this contract.

“The Ring Road III is designed to ease movement of people and goods within Uyo Metropolis by decongesting traffic within Aka road,  Oron road and Nwaniba road. Another advantage is that it is designed as a basin to carry all the flood water from Use Offot, Ifa, Timber Market axis and empty it at Julius Berger Canal that goes to Ibesikpo stream”.

