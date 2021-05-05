Gov Emmanuel seeks synergy with US on project implementation

…earns commendation from US Ambassador on Health Care Delivery Services

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State Governor, has asked for deeper synergy with the United States of America and the involvement of the state in the implementation of American Government Assisted programmes in the state for effective monitoring, transparency and benefits for the people.

This was the position of the Governor during a courtesy visit on him by the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard on Tuesday at, Government House, Uyo.

According to the Governor, “I want to suggest that we make few amendments so the USAID can come in. We can partner on this programme with the State Government, the Ministry of Health and the beneficiaries. You appoint the implementing partners who will interface between the State Government so we can monitor and as a second check of what we are doing and to be able to report back that money you are spending is actually getting to the people.

” If the projects must go to the implementing partners, let the State Government be the third party for proper monitoring and transparency in its financial reporting”.

He emphasized that the US partnership with the state government will ensure that the programmes executed by the American Government will be of immense benefit to the people as the funds allocated will trickle down to the appropriate locations without encumbrances.

The Governor asked for the non-inclusion of the State in the Travel Alerts the Embassy regularly put out, maintaining that the State has always been adjudged one of Nigeria’s most peaceful and investor friendly states in the nation.

Speaking earlier, the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, said she was pleased to have the opportunity to visit Akwa Ibom to ascertain the status of the US founded projects, after constraints posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US Envoy who said the Akwa Ibom State government is a model in the pandemic management and fundamental support for the USAID projects in the state, expressed delight over the investments made by the Akwa Ibom State Government in the health sector. These, she said, were evident in the improved health infrastructure, trained health workers, the wellbeing of USAID projects in the state, reversal of hitherto held statistics in malaria, HIV/AIDS amid the COVID pandemic, amongst others.

“What a pleasure it is to make my first trip to Akwa Ibom! …the United States investments are doing so well in the health sector here in Akwa Ibom. No small measure of thanks to the Governor of the state. They have made incredible progress in putting more people on HIV treatment, even despite the pandemic. It’s really a model. It’s gained a lot of support from the state in terms of expanding existing infrastructure, so we really love this partnership” Ambassador Leonard declared.

