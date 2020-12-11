News

GOV EMMANUEL TACKLES INSECURITY IN A’IBOM

  • DONATES 30 PATROL TRUCKS
  • REACTIVATES JOINT SECURITY TEAM

Governor Udom Emmanuel has taken decisive steps to tackle pockets of insecurity in Akwa Ibom state ahead of the Christmas by donating 30 new utility vehicles to the security agencies for use in combating crime.

The vehicles are the first batch of 100 patrol trucks earmarked for presentation to the security agencies.

The Governor who also presided over the security council meeting attended by all service commanders in the state, also approved the reactivation of a Joint Task Force in the state.

He acknowledged reports of insecurity in parts of the state and promised to continue partnering security agencies for the safety of life and property of Akwa Ibom people.

It could be recalled that last Sunday while worshiping at the Latter Day Chapel, Government House, Gov Emmanuel had promised to reposition security operations in the state, and to donate new patrol trucks to the agencies to ensure a smooth Christmas for all residents in the state.

These vehicles were received on behalf of the service commanders by the State Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme.

While appreciating the governor for providing the patrol vehicles, Mr Amiengheme assured citizens of maximum protection during the Christmas and beyond.

He urged citizens to call the police emergency numbers when there is an incident and desist from publishing baseless and sensational reportage in the media.

