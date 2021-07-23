Gov Emmanuel to submit Endsars report to NEC for implementation

…As AKSG injects billions to complete mega projects for economic growth

…Orders increased free Covid19 testing to curb third wave

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has promised to present the Akwa Ibom State Judicial Panel of Inquiry report to review on police brutality popularly referred to as ENDSARS, to the National Economic Council, NEC, for implementation.

The Governor who stated this on Friday while receiving the Panel’e report from the Chairman, Justice Ifiok Ukana(Rtd), appreciated the intellectual industry and physical energy invested in the production of the report, expressing the deep gratitude of his administration to the Justice Ukana-led panel for the excellent work done by them, which will ensure radical reforms, justice, the rule of law and an effective, efficient, result oriented and people centered policing.

He admonish citizens to take preventive measures to fight the resurgent COVID-19 and advocated for more enlightenment as the country get set to battle the third wave of the pandemic.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Panel, Justice Ifiok Ukana(Rtd), thanked the Governor for the opportunity to serve on the panel, recounting that the procedure adopted by the panel in the discharge of their responsibilities and stated that every police officer (serving or retired) who was petitioned, was served the petition and given time and facility to enter their defence, in order to grant them fair hearing.

Justice Ukana notes that their work is documented in a 4 volume report, which he presented to the Governor and appreciated the Governor for the quality selection of members, who according to him, have made their mark in their different callings.

He highlighted some of the recommendations made by the panel, which he admonished should be implemented to forestall a reoccurrence of such civil unrest and further appreciated the Governor for the support given the panel all through their work.

Present with him were members of the panel which included; Ms. Manti Umoh who represented the Civil Society Organization and Protesters Representative, Mr. Harry Udoh as Representative of Civil Society Organization, Barr. Bassey Essien CP(Rtd) Senior Retired Police Officer, Barr. Omen Bassey who served as Youth representative, Comrade Aniedi Michael, NAAKISS Worldwide President who served asStudent Leader and Mfon Edemekong Esq of the Ministry of Justice who served as Secretary.

The Panel’s Chairman, Justice Ukana also informed the state government of the demise of the representative of the human rights commission, Mr. Tony Iji who passed on recently. Members of the Executive Council, Chairmen of Boards and Commissions, Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Extra Ministerial Departments were present at the report presentation.

In a related development, Governor Udom Emmanuel has promised to stimulate the economy of the state with the injection of sufficient funds to complete critical projects in line with the Completion Agenda of his administration. This was part of decisions taken during Friday’s State Executive Council meeting held at Government House Uyo.

The Exco which was presided over by the Governor also reviewed the COVID-19 status of the state and directed the COVID-19 management team to swing back into full action to curb the resurgence of the virus through increased free testing at the two state owned PCR laboratories was directed. The meeting also received progress report on Dakkada Luxury Estate which was presented by Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Eno.

Other highlights of the Exco meeting include the progress report on the 3,000 youths training programme which was presented by Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Prince Ukpong Akpabio and reviewed by EXCO as well as an update on the power for all scheme presentation by Commissioner for Power and Petroleum development which was also reviewed by Exco.

The State Executive Council meeting also directed that the next phase of Interministerial projects be commenced immediately with all allocation to the education sub-sector.

