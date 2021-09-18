Gov Fintiri pledges to reconstruct collapsed Wuri Ganni Bridge

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to reconstruct the collapsed Wuri Ganni Bridge between Shuwa and Gulak in Madagali Local Government, destroyed by flood few weeks ago. The governor stated this following the outcry of the people, who lamented the economic hardship they are going through as a result of the collapsed bridge. Our correspondent gathered that the collapsed bridge is said to be in Kirchinga ward, the ward of Fintiri.Speaking on behalf of the governor, the Director General, Media and Communications, Solomon Kumanga, assured that the road will be constructed from Yola to Goza and that the bridge this time will be well constructed. Kumanga called on the people of Madagali to be patience as efforts are being made by the governor resolve the issue. The indigenes said they now use make shift bridge to access the road: “We have to use wooden boats to ferry our people in and out of the community as well as using woods to have a temporary passage on the bridge whenever there is no rainfall,” said Alhaji Musa Koja.
