News

Gov Fintiri pledges to reconstruct collapsed Wuri Ganni Bridge

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Comment(0)

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to reconstruct the collapsed Wuri Ganni Bridge between Shuwa and Gulak in Madagali Local Government, destroyed by flood few weeks ago. The governor stated this following the outcry of the people, who lamented the economic hardship they are going through as a result of the collapsed bridge. Our correspondent gathered that the collapsed bridge is said to be in Kirchinga ward, the ward of Fintiri.Speaking on behalf of the governor, the Director General, Media and Communications, Solomon Kumanga, assured that the road will be constructed from Yola to Goza and that the bridge this time will be well constructed. Kumanga called on the people of Madagali to be patience as efforts are being made by the governor resolve the issue. The indigenes said they now use make shift bridge to access the road: “We have to use wooden boats to ferry our people in and out of the community as well as using woods to have a temporary passage on the bridge whenever there is no rainfall,” said Alhaji Musa Koja.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

WHO DG contracts COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Ghebreyesus has tested positive for COVID-19. He announced the status in a series of tweet on his verified handle @Dr.Tedros. According to him: “I’ve been identified as a contact person of someone who has COVID-19 symptoms, I am well and without symptoms but will self […]
News

Insecurity: PDP backs NASS on state of emergency

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

*Calls for Defence Minister’s sack The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has joined the National Assembly to call for state of emergency on national security. The party also called for the sack of Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd) for asking unarmed Nigerians to defend themselves against armed bandits and terrorists. Magashi was quoted […]
News

Remembrance Day: FG shuts FSC, Foreign affairs ministry

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

Indications emerging late yesterday evening revealed that Federal Government has shut down the phases I, II, III of the Federal Secretariat Complexes and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters for the forthcoming Armed Forces Remembrance Day.   A circular signed by Dr. Evelyn Ngige, the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, of the Head of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica