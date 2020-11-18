Gov Ikpeazu Pre-Season: Plateau Utd, Abia Warriors happy with opposition

Despite playing with Academies and lower league sides, Nigeria Professional Football League top guns, Plateau United and Abia Warriors, have said the kind of oppositions at the ongoing Governor Ikpeazu Pre-season Championships are good enough to help their preparation for the upcoming league season.

The two sides played out a goalless draw on Monday while achieving victories in other games played against the non league sides.

Speaking with our correspondent, Plateau United assistant coach, Mauris Longmiap, said they are still searching for the right combo and was happy with the opportunity offered by the competition.

“Yes, we’ve been applying squad rotation policy because we are still looking for the right combination of players”, Longmiap said after the CAF champions League contestants pulled off a 3-1 win against Ngwa Utd in their third match.

“That’s why we have rotating our squad and of course, we want to give every player opportunity to express himself for us to see what he has.

“And this, I must say, has been working out well for us.

“We are very, very ready for the continental. That’s why we came here (Aba, the venue of the pre season).

