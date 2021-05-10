News Top Stories

Gov Ishaku: APC responsible for prolonged insecurity in Nigeria

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Yola Comment(0)

Taraba State Governor, Darius Dickson Ishaku has blamed the prolonged and unabated insecurity situations bedevilling the country on the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Ishaku, who stated this during an interview with newsmen in Yola the Adamawa State capital on Saturday, said: “The President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC), bluntly refused to adhere to the advice of Nigerians in all ramifications.”

 

According to the Governor: “We never expected this country will drift into this situation now, looking back  at the situation six years ago.” He added: “Every Nigerian that has made his or her comment four, five and six years ago advising the present administration were treated as enemies, that is why the insecurity situation in the country is more devastating.

 

“Indeed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)is still advising, we are still talking, we came up with an option that we are ready to cooperate with APC to find a lasting solution by giving them advice based on our experiences in the past 16 years, but they refused. “PDP opted for the advice because this country belongs to all of us and if the country is fallen, then we are all fallen.

 

Frankly speaking, PDP is ready to assist. But instead of accepting our assistance, we rather read on the pages of newspapers that they have turned down our offer.” Governor Ishaku added: “While we are still appealing to assist, the ruling APC should not see themselves as self-important but drop pride and shame and cooperate with people that will give reasonable advice that will turn things around.”

 

He opined that with the calibre of people and experiences in the PDP, the devastating insecurity bedevilling the nation could be reduced.

 

Responding to a question on education in Taraba State, the governor explained that he saved a lot of money from ghost workers and employed the famous 3000 teachers with requisite qualifications starting from Diplomas to PhD holders and deployed them to various schools.

He said: “Within the span of one to four years, they were changing the history of education which hitherto was the last in the North East, assuring that efforts are still being made to change the narrative of education in the state”.

 

The magic, he explained, was that the state engaged the services of some dedicated professionals who retrained the teachers. He refuted that no teacher was sacked so as not to triple the problem of the citizens.

 

Also speaking on the water problem, he said the news is different as every town visited has boreholes and water is flowing daily, a big difference to his campaign tour period in 2014/15. Governor Ishaku revealed that four departments were created to run independently to ensure effective management and expansion to neighbouring towns

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Nasarawa gov signs N62.9bn revised 2020 budget

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, yesterday signed the state’s 2020 revised budget of N62.9 billion into law.   The total budget’s recurrent expenditure decreased by 37.78 per cent from N58,670,129,609 to N36,502,715,764. Sule had presented a budget of N108, 444,805,614.00 only in December, 2019.   Performing the ceremony yesterday at the Government House, Lafia, […]
News

Ondo 2020: ZLP member dumps Akerdolu’s deputy for APC

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

With about 20 days to the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, a Chieftain of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the state, Miss Dighitoi Feku, has decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Dighitoi, who used to be in the camp of the Deputy Governor of the State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, the ZLP […]
News

Osun directs reopening of schools January 18

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

Osun State government has directed teachers in private and public schools to resume January 11. A statement made available to newsmen by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Kehinde Olaniyan, also stated that pupils and students would resume January 18 for continuation of first term. The state had ordered closure of schools to curb […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica