Gov Ishaku: APC responsible for prolonged insecurity in Nigeria

Taraba State Governor, Darius Dickson Ishaku has blamed the prolonged and unabated insecurity situations bedevilling the country on the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Ishaku, who stated this during an interview with newsmen in Yola the Adamawa State capital on Saturday, said: “The President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC), bluntly refused to adhere to the advice of Nigerians in all ramifications.”

According to the Governor: “We never expected this country will drift into this situation now, looking back at the situation six years ago.” He added: “Every Nigerian that has made his or her comment four, five and six years ago advising the present administration were treated as enemies, that is why the insecurity situation in the country is more devastating.

“Indeed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)is still advising, we are still talking, we came up with an option that we are ready to cooperate with APC to find a lasting solution by giving them advice based on our experiences in the past 16 years, but they refused. “PDP opted for the advice because this country belongs to all of us and if the country is fallen, then we are all fallen.

Frankly speaking, PDP is ready to assist. But instead of accepting our assistance, we rather read on the pages of newspapers that they have turned down our offer.” Governor Ishaku added: “While we are still appealing to assist, the ruling APC should not see themselves as self-important but drop pride and shame and cooperate with people that will give reasonable advice that will turn things around.”

He opined that with the calibre of people and experiences in the PDP, the devastating insecurity bedevilling the nation could be reduced.

Responding to a question on education in Taraba State, the governor explained that he saved a lot of money from ghost workers and employed the famous 3000 teachers with requisite qualifications starting from Diplomas to PhD holders and deployed them to various schools.

He said: “Within the span of one to four years, they were changing the history of education which hitherto was the last in the North East, assuring that efforts are still being made to change the narrative of education in the state”.

The magic, he explained, was that the state engaged the services of some dedicated professionals who retrained the teachers. He refuted that no teacher was sacked so as not to triple the problem of the citizens.

Also speaking on the water problem, he said the news is different as every town visited has boreholes and water is flowing daily, a big difference to his campaign tour period in 2014/15. Governor Ishaku revealed that four departments were created to run independently to ensure effective management and expansion to neighbouring towns

