Gov Obiano, APGA factions dismiss Umeoji as party’s candidate

The release of the list of Political party candidates for the November 6 gubernatorial election in Anambra State is causing disquiet in some quarters of the state following the absence of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate and Prof Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA Prof Arinze Chinwuba, coordinator of All Higher Institutions For Soludo contended that there is nothing to fear over the absence of his candidate’s name in the INEC, list adding that the Jigawa High Court ruling obtained by Chukwuma Umoji of another faction of APGA is currently being challenged at the court.

Chinwuba further described the court ruling as a nullity, insisting that such spurious court decision cannot stand and that Soludo’s name would surely be on the INEC’S list as its party candidate. Special Adviser to Gov Willie Obiano on Matters of Bar, Ifeatu Obiokoye, said that the enlisting of Umeoji as the candidate of the party is a temporary setback, adding that: “But the Jigawa Court was not properly briefed about the situation at hand and the Jude Okeke faction represented APGA as a party and didn’t join Victor Oye in the matter.

‘‘When we went to INEC we were told that had it been the stay at execution of the Jigawa Court ruling was obtained it would not have listed Umeoji as candidate of the party. At the moment it is a temporary setback and soon the ruling would be vacated.’ While the factional Chair-man of APGA, Chief Edozie Njoku, dismissed the claim by the Okeke -led faction that he collapsed his leadership into their own leadership, describing it as rubbish.

But Chukwuma Umoji, who spoke to reporters in Awka yesterday said that the Jigawa Court ruling is a vindication of the fact that there was no valid convention that elected Chief Victor Oye, as the national chairman of the party. He explained that on the strength of that the Jigawa High Court affirmed him as candidate of APGA who was duly nominatedbythepartywhichwasreflected by the Independent National Electoral Commission IÑEC. Umeoji further insisted that the argument being canvassed by Obiokoye and Njoku is of no issue as the court has spoken.

Like this: Like Loading...