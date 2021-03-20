Travel & Tourism

Gov. Sanwo-Olu headlines FTAN Lagos LAHACE 2021 on March 25

The Lagos State chapter of the Fed- eration of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has concluded plan for the hosting of the rst ever ‘The Lagos Tourism, Hospitality, Arts and Cul- ture Economic Summit (LATHACE 2021),’ with Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo – Olu, as the special guest of honour and will deliver a keynote address at the event.

The Managing Partner of Verraki Partners, Olaniyan Yusuf, is the guest speaker and will be speaking on the theme: Public Private Partner – ship for Sustainable Growth of Tourism, Arts and Culture Industry for Greater Lagos. It is scheduled to hold on March 25 at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, with tourism stake- holders across the private and public sector among others expected in attendance.

