Gov Sanwo-Olu visits La Campagne Tropicana Forest River Beach Resort, pledges suppory for tourism

Friday March 19 would remain not just a memorable day but historic one in the annals of La Campagne Tropicana Forest River Beach Resort in Ikegun Village, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos for so many reasons. The resort has been noted for playing host to high profile visitors of different classes from across the globe. But on this day, it was the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwu – Olu, who decided to grace the resort with his esteem presence. He came heralded with the full appurtenances of his office because it was on the same day that he toured the Lagos Free Trade Zone on the Lekki corridor, which interestingly is just a shouting distance from the resort.

Excitement galore

The resort was aglow with colours and turbo charged excitement. The atmosphere was that of celebration and ecstasy as the management team of the resort led by its iconic President, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, put up a brilliant and most enthralling performance that was vintage the resort and fit only for kings and excellencies. Atunda Entertainment was at its best on the day as they treated the governor and his team to a classy presentation, spanning musical instrumentation, choreographed Zulu Dance to singing and Ara Thunder, the lady talking drummer and songstress, putting up a star performance. The occasion rose to its crescendo with the visibly entertained and fulfilled governor mingling freely with the performers and others. The governor created magic and historic moment for the young performers and others assembled for the day as he engaged and offered them opportunity for photo shoots with him. For close to three hours, the governor explored and felt the pulse of the enigmatic and creative impulse of Akinboboye’s savoury entertaining broth that was designed to treat him to the legendary offerings for which the resort is famed.

Governor’s commendation

Besides the entertainment and engaging session, the governor had a parting word for the people as he commended Akinboboye over his huge investment and keeping faith with his passion, which has kept him afloat over the three decades of the existence of the resort. He went down memory lane recalling the humble beginning of the resort and his close association with it over the years. ‘‘I am sure that a lot of you don’t know that he is Wanle (Referring to Akinboboye, who stood close to him on the podium)) and also I am sure a lot of you have not heard about La Campagne on Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja, that was where it all started,’’ disclosed the governor. Adding that: ‘‘I was a young man like a whole lot of you or maybe even much younger. What this man (Akinboboye) stood for then, it is not here (Resort), this is not where he started from. He started from a building on Adeniyi Jones and that was our amusement park then because it was a wonderful park at that time. ‘‘But over the years he moved here. I have been here before and I have slept in your chalet here many times. But coming here this evening, I told him that this place has changed a lot for the better. I remember that there was no wall somewhere there before (Pointing in the direction of the wall) when you drive in,’’ he recounted, adding that: ‘‘Just so that you know that I know this place.’’

Stay focused and be the best that you can be

Then turning his gaze to the talented group of people that had entertained him and made his visit a memorable experience, he said: ‘‘But it is really not about what this place is about alone, but about the energy that I saw in all of you. The originality of your music, how you have danced because dancing is joy and I can see that reflected in all of the things that you have done. ‘‘The choreography is about what you are about and what you are building. I can see the passionate drive.’’

Commitment to develop tourism

Not done yet, he further admonished them to be masters of their craft while pledging his commitment to develop the entertainment and tourism industry that the people represented. ‘‘I may not be able to see each and every one of you tomorrow but I have a big plan for this your industry. So, believe in yourself, believe in your creativity, if you are a dancer dance very well, if you are a drummer drum out well, if you are a model and you are called forward just be the best in you class. ‘‘There is no short cut in business or life. Whatever you find yourself doing just make sure that you are the best and do it with all your energy and your heart because somebody somewhere is looking at you. And you will be great.’’

Fun and entertaining time

He ended his short address by expressing his appreciation to them for the fun and fulfilling moment he had with them. ‘‘You have entertained me so well this evening and I can tell you that the one, two hours that I have been here has been worth every bit of it. ‘‘Thank you very much.’’

Historic visit

Claiming the podium, Akinboboye delighted by the visit, expressed appreciation to the governor for the visit, which he said is historic. ‘‘In all these years that I have been here transforming this zone, creating jobs and various opportunities for the people and community to develop, Governor Babajide Sanwo – Olu is the first governor of Lagos State to come and sit down with us and honour us like this,’’ disclosed Akinboboye. He also latched on the occasion to appeal to the governor to create a tourism zone along the Lekki corridor. ‘‘I want to seize this opportunity to appeal to your excellence to consider the possibility of establishing a tourism zone on this axis.’’

Boost for private sector to thrive

He further described that the governor’s visit was: ‘‘Very timely, encouraging and that is what I believe is part of the encouragement infrastructure that government should give to the private sector to thrive and push them to do a lot more for the industry.’’ He concluded by saying that the visit was a demonstration of Sanwo – Olu’s belief and commitment to the tourism sector: ‘‘I like to thank you tremendously for coming and it is because of your belief in tourism and youth development. ‘‘In closing, the platform we are on today was built by yesterday’s people. The platform for tomorrow’s people must be built by us today’s people.’’

Like this: Like Loading...