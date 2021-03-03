Gov. Sule: ‘No-Fly-Zone’ in Zamfara long overdue

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has applauded the Federal Government for declaring a no fly zone in Zamfara State. He said the no fly zone was overdue because of the level of insecurity in the state. Speaking on Channel Television programme, Politics Today, Sule said announcing the no fly zone was excellent because it would will bring out most of the people who are hiding under whatever guise to commit crime in the state.

“It is the right decision. If you remember one of the problems we are facing in Zamfara and some other places where mining is taking place, is that people who are interested in the mining activities in the state are the ones igniting this problem. “I think the government wanted to take a lot of time and understand what is going on before imposing the no fly zone.

I think the no fly zone is long overdue but announcing it is excellent. At least, it will bring out most of those people who are hiding under whatever guise. There are a lot of illegal mining going on in the state and it is affecting the economy of the state. “Mining, we are talking about here majority of it is illegal mining and we have been told that most of the times they are able to take out their mining asset out of the state by air. So, if there is going to be a ban it will help to reduce some of the things that are happening. If you are talking about the no fly zone affecting the economy, I doubt it will affect it that much.”

Like this: Like Loading...