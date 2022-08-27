Gov. Sule wants education tax increased to 4%

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has called for an upward review of the nation’s education tax from two and a half percent to four percent to enable the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) deliver more on its mandate.

The governor, who spoke during a visit to the Fund’s headquarters in Abuja to solicit more support to enable tertiary institutions in the state meet its developmental needs, noted that haven seen the impact of the education tax, there was need for the tax to be increased to allow for more intervention projects in tertiary institutions nationwide. While commending the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono and his predecessor, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro for ensuring that Nasarawa state benefited from high impact projects and other regular interventions in its public tertiary institutions, he added that Nasarawa State was in need of more support from TETFund.

He said: “After I assumed office as governor, I visited here and I told him I need your help. I want to introduce the Faculty of Engineering and Faculty of Medicine at the Nasarawa State University but we don’t have the money. “We got the high impact and we were able to set up the Faculties of Medicine and Engineering in Nasarawa State University.

So, I am here to thank the man agement of TETFund for the support we received. “Secondly, in Nasarawa Polytechnic, now Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, we did not have one single accreditation on technical course and we realized the reason for that was that we did not have some workshops, buildings, and others. I came for assistance from TETFund and today we have four technical courses.” Responding, TETFund boss, Arc. Sonny Echono, disclosed that the construction of its North-Central Zonal office in Nasarawa State would commence in January 2023, with a view to bring beneficiary institutions in the North-Central region closer to the Fund.

