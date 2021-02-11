Gov. tasks ALGON on recovery of councils’ funds

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday charged the leadership of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) to work towards ensuring that all funds due to local government councils in the country got to them. Okowa gave the charge when he received the Na- tional President of ALGON, Mr. Kolade Alabi and his team on a condolence visit at the Government House, Asaba.

He urged the ALGON leaders to speak truth to power and ensure that they stood by what was right in the interest of the councils. He commended the current leadership of the association for its commitment to ensuring that the association was re-organised to achieve results for the councils across the country.

“ALGON in Nigeria today is having its own fair share of challenges and I pray that God helps you to solve the problems, especially as you have decided to lead an ALGON that is forthright, an ALGON that stands for the truth and speak truth to power and ensure that all monies due you get to your people across the nation. “That is the kind of thing we need now in this country where some people will rise up in the defence of their colleagues and put aside every personal interest. “When I met with you earlier, I was convinced that the current leadership of ALGON means well for local government councils and I will charge you to continue to drive this process in the interest of the nation.”

