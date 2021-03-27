Gov Ugwuanyi orders immediate rehabilitation of Etudo/Awkunanaw road

The Enugu State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji, yesterday disclosed that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has directed his ministry to commence immediate procurement for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Etudo/Awkunanaw Street, Achara Layout, Enugu South Local Government Area, as one of the special intervention projects for urgent attention in the 2021 budget. Nnaji gave the hint shortly after Gov. Ugwuanyi paid an unscheduled visit to the site to ascertain the true state of the road for immediate intervention.

The commissioner accompanied by the Deputy Leader of the Enugu State House of Assembly, member representing Enugu South (Rural) Constituency and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Steve Oruruo, explained that the governor’s visit was one of his inspection tours of projects to ensure that the deliverables in the 2021 budget are met.

He said that “Etudo/ Awkunanaw axis is part of that provision among other roads in Enugu urban that are slated for immediate rehabilitation and reconstruction”, stressing that “his (Ugwuanyi’s) visit here came with a complete directive to carry on with the immediate procurement for the reconstruction of this area”. The commissioner further revealed that the state government has commenced the bi-annual repairs of roads that are in bad shape in the state, in line with its zero tolerance for potholes. His words: “For the past two weeks, a team of engineers divided into seven groups, have been on the ground rehabilitating, repairing and making sure that we have roads that are good for passages.

“If you go round the streets, from Achara Layout, Trans Ekulu, Ogui Road, New Market, among others, they are all being repaired; like we keep saying, it is a continuous exercise to repair our roads”. In his remarks, Oruruo explained that the governor’s visit was in furtherance of good governance in the state and his sustained zeal to ensure that he mobilises the energy required to rehabilitate the road.

Like this: Like Loading...