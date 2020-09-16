News

Gov Ugwuanyi welcomes Ibom Air to Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, last Monday joined dignitaries to celebrate the commencement of Ibom Air commercial flights operations at the Akanu Ibiam International airport, Enugu.

 

The Governor who was represented by his deputy, Hon. (Mrs.) Cecilia Ezeilo, applauded Ibom Air for finding Enugu conducive as its takeoff point into the South East market.

 

Akwa Ibom State-owned Ibom Air, on Monday commenced daily flight operations from the newly-upgraded Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, Enugu state.

 

Also at the inauguration event were other members of the State Executive council,a including Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji, his information counterpart, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, the Enugu Airport Manager, Mrs. Cecilia Oguama, and the Chief Operating Officer, Ibom Air, George E. Uriesi.

 

Ibom Air will now fly into Enugu daily from Lagos and Abuja.

 

Ibom Air established by the administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State started with few routes in Nigeria, including Uyo to Abuja, Uyo to Lagos, Abuja to Uyo, Lagos to Uyo and increased it to include Lagos to Abuja and Abuja to Lagos.

 

Recently, the airline commenced operations at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport in Calabar.

 

Governor Emmanuel had two weeks ago, during the launch of the fifth aircraft in the fleet of the airline emphasized on his determination to make Akwa Ibom the hub of aviation development in the country.

 

