Gov Wike joins 2023 presidential race

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Makurdi

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State yesterday declared his intention to take part in the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Wike, who stated this in Makurdi, the Benue State capital during a visit to Governor Samuel Ortom at the Government House, said that he remains the best man for President Muhammadu Buhari’s job.

 

“To remove APC from power, I am the person deceiving party faithful, stressing that, as governor, who can tell them enough is enough. We must take this power and I am ready to take it for the PDP. God is with us that’s why APC keeps failing every day.”

 

The Rivers State Governor, who pleaded with stakeholders to give him the mandate, assured that he has the capacity to, “face this evil government.”

 

He queried those founding fathers that ran away from the PDP and are still desirous to be recognised, stressing that “by the time you ran away, you sold your share as a founding fathers, so you can no longer retain your position of founding fathers.”

 

He maintained that when those so-called founding fathers left the PDP he continued to stand for the party. “I have worked for this party since 1998. I have nowhere to run to and that’s why anything that happens to this party I take personally. I have never relented. “In 2015, those who ran away made us lose the election.

 

Today, they are crying; but some of us stood and said PDP will not die. “Some people want to use Nigeria to buy back their personal business.

 

They talk about the private sector. Mention the private business that has survived! Is it a bank that your father had? Everybody is an employer of labour. Even in my house, I have 50 people who feast on me,” he said.

 

He advised them to stop  deceiving party faithful,   stressing that, as governor  he has performed exceedingly well, adding that if voted as president in 2023, he will speak the truth to power and nothing but the truth.

 

