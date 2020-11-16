Sports

Gov Wike Pre-Season Championships: Rivers Utd beat Bayelsa Utd to lift trophy

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Charles Ogundiya Rivers United goalkeeper, Theophilus Afelokhai, was the hero for the host team after scoring the winning penalty at the just concluded Governor Wike Pre-Season Championships at the Sharks Stadium Port Harcourt as they lift the second edition of the competition. A second half goal by Bayelsa United’s Christian Mizo was cancelled out by Chika Godwin as the regulation time ended 1-1.

 

Towards the end of the game, the two sides substituted their goalkeepers with Theophilus Afelokhai replacing Darlington Ovunda for Rivers as Raphael John replaced Isiaka Ogunbiyi in goal for Bayelsa United.

 

The four players scored their penalties for both sides with the two goalkeepers expected to take the fifth kick. Bayelsa United goalkeeper was the first one to step up and he ballooned his kick up the bar allowing Afelokhai to secured the win.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Rivers has facilities to host international sports events – Iyaye

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Rivers Commissioner for Sports, Hon Boma Iyaye says the state has facilities to host international sporting events due to the commitment and determination of Governor Nyesom Wike. He stated this on Tuesday in Port Harcourt when he received the President of Cycling Federation of Nigeria, Chief Giadomenico Massari at his office on a courtesy visit. […]
Sports

Okenwa: Gone, but never will be forgotten

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

On Friday, 24th July 2020, the remains of Hon. Chidi Ofo Okenwa, Member of the Board of Nigeria Football Federation, Chairman of the Nigeria National League and Chairman of the Enugu State Football Association, was interred at his family compound, Ogonogo Eji by Akpugo in the Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu, amidst a torrent of […]
Sports

Cheptegei, Gidey demolish world records in Valencia

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei smashed the men’s 10,000 metres world record and Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey demolished the women’s 5,000 metres mark as the Valencia World Record Day event lived up to its name on Wednesday. Cheptegei crossed the line at a near-empty Turia stadium in a stunning 26 minutes 11.02 seconds to beat the time […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: