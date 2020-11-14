Sports

Gov Wike Pre-Season meet: Semifinalists emerge as Rivers battle MFM for final spot

The semifinalists of the ongoing Governor Wike Pre-Season Championships emerged on Friday with Lobi Stars taking the final spot after a 1-0 defeat of giant killers of the tournament, Ottasolo. Going into the final group game, the two teams had the opportunity of qualifying to the semifinal but a first half goal by Abdulwasiu Mamud was enough to put Lobi at the top of their group with 10 points from four games.

Ottasolo had several opportunities to secure the equalizer but their opponent was able to edge out the game with experience. Speaking with our correspondent, Lobi Stars coach, Kabiru Dogo, revealed that despite the results recorded so far, his team was work in progress Dogo heaped praises on the Gov Wike Pre Season Championships while thanking the organisers for giving him the opportunity to assess his team. “My team is not yet complete,” he said.

“This is our first preseason and the first real test for the team, we are still trying to test all the players and that’s why we have been trying out several of them. “The standard of the championships is good, as you can see, no small team, it’s as if we are playing the league, it’s a real test for all the teams but still not enough and we are going to try and get more matches before the start of the season.”

