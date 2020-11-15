Gov Wike Pre-Season Tourney: Bayelsa, Rivers Utd, secure final tickets

•Club boss happy with team

Port Harcourt Despite the elimination of his club, the chairman of giant killer of the Governor Nyedom Wike Pre-Season Championships, Ottasolo FC, Gabriel Davies, has applauded his team for the yeoman’s job done at the tournament.

According to the retired footballer, his team gave a good account of themselves in Port Harcourt as he continues to give opportunity to youths who are ready to take football as profession.

Ottasolo won one, drew one and lost two games in the competition but former Stores star Gabriel Davies stressed that his boys performed beyond expectation. “I’m very satisfied with our performances and with what we gained out of the tournament,” Davies said.

“In terms of exposure, experience for the players and the building of our confidence and team spirit. “Despite playing against Nigeria Professional Football League sides like Rivers United, Akwa United and Lobi Stars, we weren’t overpowered, don’t forget that we conceded just two goals and gave a good account of ourselves.

That’s life.” Meanwhile, Bayelsa United and host team, Rivers United have secured their qualification to the final of the competition after wins over Lobi Stars and MFM respectively in the semifinals of the tournament. Lobi was the favourite but two first half goals were enough for the Nigeria National League side to secure a date with Rivers United who whitewashed MFM 3-0 in the second semifinal.

The two finalists will be looking forward to winning the second edition of the competition scheduled for the Sharks Stadium on Sunday (today).

Like this: Like Loading...