Sports

Gov Wike Pre-Season tourney: Danger averted as MFM qualify for semis

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

MFM midfielder, Tunde Azeez, came off the intensive care unit of an undisclosed hospital in Port Harcourt after suffering a severe injury at the ongoing Governor Wike Pre-Season Championships in Port Harcourt. Azeez had a head-on collision with Abia Warriors’ Nzube Anaezemba, and it took the quick intervention of the medical team provided by the organisers of the championships to revive the player before he was rushed to the hospital where he was put in an intensive care unit. Speaking with our correspondent, MFM coach, Tony Bolus, praised the prompt response of the medical team while revealing that the player has been taken out of the ICU and now in a stable condition.

“He is now better but he will have to take a scan on his head to ascertain the level of the injury,” the coach said. MFM became the first team of the competition to secure their qualifications to the final four of the tournament as Abia Warriors was eliminated.

The top of the bill cracker ended goalless as MFM top their group with eight points from four games followed by Bayelsa United on seven points with Abia Warriors third with six points. Also on Thursday, Rivers United gave themselves a chance in the competition after a 2-0 defeat of Cynosure FC as they took their tally to seven points from four games played.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Ajagba beats Rice with broken wrist

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Segun Bailey   America-based and Nigerian heavyweight boxer, Efe Ajagba, is gradually realising his dream of meeting World heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, in near future after he survived a broken wrist and had to labour to one point victory over Jonathan Rice during his debut outing under the banner of Top Ranks Promotions in Las […]
Sports

Gundogan’s latest Man City player to test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City have confirmed that Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for coronavirus following the latest round of testing. The midfielder is observing a 10-day period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine. Gundogan is likely to miss three matches for City while he self-isolates, including Monday’s Premier League […]
Sports

EPL: Villa beat Arsenal to move out of relegation zone, Man City thump Watford

Posted on Author Reporter

  Aston Villa moved out of the Premier League relegation zone for the first time since 28 February, with one game to go, after Trezeguet’s priceless winner against Arsenal. Trezeguet beat Emiliano Martinez with a powerful first-time finish after Tyrone Mings had diverted a corner into the Egypt international’s path to lift his side above […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: