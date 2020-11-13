Gov Wike Pre-Season tourney: Danger averted as MFM qualify for semis

MFM midfielder, Tunde Azeez, came off the intensive care unit of an undisclosed hospital in Port Harcourt after suffering a severe injury at the ongoing Governor Wike Pre-Season Championships in Port Harcourt. Azeez had a head-on collision with Abia Warriors’ Nzube Anaezemba, and it took the quick intervention of the medical team provided by the organisers of the championships to revive the player before he was rushed to the hospital where he was put in an intensive care unit. Speaking with our correspondent, MFM coach, Tony Bolus, praised the prompt response of the medical team while revealing that the player has been taken out of the ICU and now in a stable condition.

“He is now better but he will have to take a scan on his head to ascertain the level of the injury,” the coach said. MFM became the first team of the competition to secure their qualifications to the final four of the tournament as Abia Warriors was eliminated.

The top of the bill cracker ended goalless as MFM top their group with eight points from four games followed by Bayelsa United on seven points with Abia Warriors third with six points. Also on Thursday, Rivers United gave themselves a chance in the competition after a 2-0 defeat of Cynosure FC as they took their tally to seven points from four games played.

