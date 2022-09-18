News

Gov. Yahaya Bello appointed National Youth Coordinator of Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has been appointed as the National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

The appointment was conveyed in a letter addressed to Governor Bello, signed by the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu, in the letter, dated August 8, 2022, stressed that Bello, who was an aspirant in the party’s presidential primaries, held in May 2022, deserved the appointment, owing to his impressive political achievements and the exemplary leadership he had demonstrated as governor of his state and as a party member.

The former governor of Lagos State added that he was confident that the Kogi Governor would do his best in the new responsibility given him so that the party could run an effective, message-driven campaign, which would lead to victory in the 2023 Presidential election.

Recall that multitudes of youths and women across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria, had, during the build-up to the APC presidential primary election, demonstrated their strong support for the Kogi Governor, owing to his youth- and women-friendly policies.

Party members and analysts have described this appointment as a big boost for the campaign, considering the important place of youths in the 2023 elections and the impressive youth-targeted campaigns Bello conducted before the primary election.

The letter, titled, “Appointment as National Youth Coordinator for Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council”, read in part: “By way of this letter, we are pleased to formally convey your appointment as National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

“This appointment is fitting and appropriate, given your impressive political achievements and the exemplary leadership you have demonstrated as governor of your state and as a party member.

“We are grateful that you have joined our campaign team. We know you will do your utmost in this new responsibility so we conduct an effective, message -driven campaign leading us to victory in the 2023 Presidential election.

“Together, not only can we ensure victory for our party in the February 2023 election but we shall also move Nigeria along the path of national greatness by building on the achievements of our party and the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in providing progressive good governance to Nigerians. We wish you God’s speed and guidance.

“Congratulations. Please, accept the assurances of our highest respect and regards always.”

In his acceptance letter, Governor Bello pledged to deploy all in his capacity, working alongside the Presidential candidate, to ensure victory for APC.

“Your Excellency is one great Nigerian I know, who not only exemplifies but abundantly demonstrates, through transformational leadership and good governance, my own aspirations for a Nigeria that is Secure, United and Prosperous,” he stated.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Gbajabiamila salutes Abdulmumin Jibrin at 45

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday rejoiced with the Executive Director, Business Development, Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Abdulmumin Jibrin, on his 45th birthday anniversary. Gbajabiamila said he and Jibrin had come a long way and had shared a lot politically, saying the former lawmaker had proved himself to be a […]
News

Marwa condemns Lekki shootings, advocates dialogue

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Military Administrator of Lagos State and Chairman of Presidential Advisory Committee on the Elimination of Drug Abuse (PACEDA), Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) has condemned the shooting of protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza, Lagos. He has, however, called on Nigerian youths to embrace dialogue and constructive engagement with the government at all levels to […]
News

Insecurity: Don’t use Mailafia as scape goat – Shehu Sani

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

A former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has asked the Federal Government and state governors not to use Dr. Obadiah Mailafia as a scape goat to cover their inability to finding lasting solutions to the increasing violence and insurgency in the northern part of the country. Mailafia, a former Deputy Governor of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica