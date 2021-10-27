Governance: CBN, Dangote, BoI, EU, others back FG on youth inclusiveness

The National Youth Conference organised by the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has attracted strategic institutional support from partners such as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Bank of Industry (BoI), European Union and Zinox Technologies Other organisations that have queued behind the conference include Access Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Nestle, Guinness, Fidelity Bank, Halogen Group, Suburban Fibreco and Zkyte Technologies, developers of the App for the virtual conferencing for the over 8,000 participants that would join online. These major boosts came just as a new date was announced for the event earlier scheduled to hold from October 12 to 15, but had now been moved to November 1 to 3.

The national youth conference is designated as a private sector collaboration with the government to deepen youth participation in nation building, governance, economy, peace and national security. While welcoming the institutional support for the National Youth Conference, Minister of Youths and Sports, Chief Sunday Dare, identified the synergy as a critical plank in realising the success of the programme.

He added: “The National Youth Conference offers a hand-shake to stakeholders, especially the private sector, to come together to actively engage our robust youth population in the business of governance and decision-making. Also corroborating him, Idris Olorunnimbe, Group Company Executive (GCE), The Temple Company, who are the Marketing Consultants for the project, acknowl-

