Governance not responsive to yearnings of Africans – Don

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul- Rasheed Na Allah, has lambasted African governments, including Nigeria, for failing to address the yearnings of the masses. Na Allah, who spoke at the inaugural annual retreat of the Abuja Leadership Centre, a TETFund centre of excellence in public governance and leadership yesterday, said the structures and institutions of democracy in Nigeria were all compromised.

Represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics, Prof. Clement Alawa, the vice-chancellor said the crisis of public governance and leadership was pervasive across Nigeria and Africa, adding that a sterling leadership was critical to development. According to him, the African continent was awash with issues expressed in political instability reflected in civil and militant agitations, insurgencies, military interventions in governance, state failures, wars and genocides; that had wreaked significant human and material damage in the continent.

