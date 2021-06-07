Governing Board: Buhari’s men battle to fix cronies in NDDC board

Ahead of the June 30 deadline to constitute the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the scramble to fill top jobs at the interventionist agency has heightened.

Major players in the battle for their preferred cronies, according to findings by the New Telegraph are the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio as well as the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva.

Incidentally, both ministers are former governors of Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa states respectively and both players are key players in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet.

This development, according to New Telegraph checks, is coming barely four days after the temporary relief secured by the Federal Government on the ultimatum issued by the dreaded Niger Delta warlord, Government Ekpomupolo (aka Tompolo) to the Federal Government on the constitution of the board.

Tompolo had threatened that the NDDC board be constituted within seven days (from May 31) if the Federal Government desired peace in the oil-rich Niger-Delta region. Irked by the ultimatum, Akpabio had reached out to major stakeholders in the region to intervene even as he headed for Tompolo’s enclave, Okerenkoko in Delta State.

The thrust of the parley was a concession to extend the ultimatum till the end of June during which period the substantive board of the NDDC would be constituted.

New Telegraph gathered that the stakeholders were buoyed by the agreement reached with Tompolo to prepare the grounds for cronies to fill slots.

While it is almost taken for granted that Delta State might produce the chairman of the next board, it however, remains unclear where the Managing Director would come from among other oil-producing states amid insistence by Ondo State that it must produce the managing director of the commission. Interestingly,

Ondo is the fifth in production quota behind Akwa Ibom, Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers states each which has all produced the top job of the NDDC at least thrice since inception.

Although, there appears to be a common agreement between Akpabio and Sylva that Bayelsa produces the next managing director, they are sharply divided over the individual.

New Telegraph gathered that Akpabio had last weekend, sent the names of Dr. Cairo Ojuigbo and Mr Deinyebofa Dimaro as possible chairman and managing director nominees, respectively to President Muhammadu Buhari. Ojuigbo is from Delta while Dimaro is Bayelsa State.

But Sylva is equally pushing for one of his loyalists, Maxwell Okoh, who was nominated alongside the last board that was not inaugurated.

