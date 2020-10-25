Government has failed us –Annjay Chioma

Annjay Chioma is a multi-talented entrepreneur, who at a young age, worked hard to make a name for herself in the Nigerian music industry. The model and businesswoman spoke with IFEOMA ONONYE in this interview on how far she has come in establishing her brand and her stand on the current crisis that is rocking Nigeria

At the time all hell was let loose on Lagos on Wednesday, where were you and what was your reaction?

Luckily, I was at home. Nobody saw this coming. Nobody! This extreme approach was not expected! The youths of Nigeria only asked for assurances. Moving forward, we need damage control. We need to calm the tension.

Our ultimate goal is to make our country better, not to destroy it. Lives are being lost.

The government has failed us. I am heartbroken. But seeing properties destroyed is not the goal. This is too much. We need ourselves in one piece to push for a better Nigeria. I cried myself to sleep that night reading all the headlines and seeing videos on social media.

Taking you away from the sad situation, what inspired you to go into the fashion and beauty business?

I went into the business because I like it and its part of my profession as a singer and a model. I started doing business before I went into journalism but not as big as it is now.

Annjay products are international now. We have our clients all over the world. We have Annjay hair, Sunglasses, Sexy Shapers, Cosmetics and more. I have been a business woman for quite some time. The truth is that journalism prepared me for everything I’m today.

So, at a point, where I can no longer combine both because my hands were full, I stopped working as a journalist and ventured into full business, alongside my music career.

How long have you been in business and major achievements recorded?

Like I said earlier, I have been in business for a long time. So, I just continue to expand as the business idea pops up. My achievements can’t be measured. Making people fulfilled is my priority.

What were the early challenges encountered? And how did you overcome them?

I must confess it has not been easy doing business as a Nigerian in this country. Aside from heavy taxing and import duties; poor power supply is another major issue. We have to constantly operate our offices on diesel. Poor transport system too. Then lack of security. The market is also very competitive, but it is a healthy one though.

How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted on your business, especially in those months of total lockdown?

My kind of business like you know is beauty, fashion and entertainment. They are one of the few sectors that were adversely affected by the pandemic. Of course fashion and beauty were the last things on anybody’s mind when people were thinking of survival. The lockdown prevented all social gathering. With people locked down at home there was zero demand for our products. I had planned to expand our stores and offices, but we won’t give up. The year 2021 is almost here, we keep grinding.

Entrepreneurship has its ups and down, what has been the most challenging moment for you and how did you overcome?

For my kind of business, what has been the most challenging is actually customer management as there are no two customers that are the same. Every customer has their own peculiarities, but I’ve been able to manage that aspect to a large e x t e n t t h rough p r omp t customer service and effective service delivery.

How do you handle rejections as an entrepreneur?

As an entrepreneur, I don’t let rejection in my business define me. I don’t let rejection define me as unsuccessful. In fact, I don’t take it as a sign of anything other than that it wasn’t the right opportunity.

You are only unsuccessful if you give up. Plenty of successful entrepreneurs had setbacks and experienced rejection. Rejection is a sign you’ve put yourself out there. You can’t succeed if you don’t take a few risks.

How have you been managing music and business?

The truth of the matter is singing is a different career and so is entrepreneurship. I’m managing two careers and one is getting more attention than one. If you are an artist and your only source of income is singing or modelling then you are still sleeping. I’m very active in both careers, I released “IjeLove” a few months ago and it’s available on every platform across the globe. It is distributed by a US company, Song Cast.

What is your philosophy?

My business philosophy is; Make every moment count, Life goes by faster than we think. When you’re in your twenties you think you’ll stay there forever but before you know it, you are in your thirties and it’s too late for the things you wanted to do as a young person. Live your life to its full extent because life is short and we never know what tomorrow brings.

What lessons have you learnt on the job?

Dishonesty and pride doesn’t p a y . I can’t deal with anyone that portrays any bit of these attitudes. Even the Bible says pride goes before a downfall.

Let’s compare when you started and now, what has changed?

I’m proud to be a Nigerian but more proud to be a Nigerian entertainer. We are going global; from Beyoncé featuring our artists in her a l b u m , to other countless international collaborations.

B u r n a Boy just got a Grammy awards’ nomination. We are getting there. I love the vibe. It is very impressive.

What are some of the changes that you would like to see in the entertainment sector?

It is so sad that the majority of Nigerian love lewd songs, but with good beats. They don’t care what the musician is singing, as soon as it’s a danceable beat. So, if you’re doing good songs, Nigerians wouldn’t look your way, unless you join the trend to sing unpleasant and moral deficient lyrics. However, we need more ever green songs like that of Tuface Idibia, Sound Sultan, Onyeka Onwenu and the likes.

What’s the most unpleasant thing you have read or heard about yourself?

Very funny. I read on social media some time ago that Annjay had cosmetic surgery on her boobs. It was so funny, because I have never thought of such. I am not against those that have or plan to, but surgery is a no no for me.

You are such a beautiful diva, are you romantic too?

Lol. With my full chest, I can say I am a very romantic lady.

What’s the most cherished part of your body?

My lips, my eyes and my boobs.

What do you do specially to maintain your sexy look?

As a model you all know and I must do everything possible to stay in shape. I eat right; more vegetables, drink lots of water and mind my business.

What is your definition of style? How would you access Nigerian designers?

Although I haven’t worked with any Nigerian designers before, that doesn’t mean we are not going to work together in the future. I like Lanre Da Silva, Zizi Cardow and Mai Atafo.

I have international designers whom I wear their clothes, shoes, bags and perfume and haven’t met them personally before.

What are some of the items that you treasure most in your wardrobe?

High heels, jeans, wristwatches and sunglasses. I like skinny dresses. Skinny jeans, pants and sneakers, shorts and shirt. I always want to look very smart and simple despite being on the slim side.

Are you a Big Brother Naija fan, if yes, who did you root for?

Well, I wouldn’t really say I am a fan of the reality show but I do try to follow up as much as I could. Aside from being an entertainer, I am also a businesswoman. I have lots of customers to attend to. The only time I did catch up with social media or watch my television was always at night. Nevertheless, I am a fan of all the housemates, especially the women. They keep making us proud.

Like this: Like Loading...