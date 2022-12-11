Government lacks will power to tackle insecurity – COCIN

The Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) has attributed the persistent insecurity across the country to lack of will power on the part of the government to address the problem.

The church in a communique issued at the end of the 102nd General Church Council at the weekend signed by the COCIN President, Rev. Dr. Amos Musa Mohzo and General Secretary, Rev. Benjamin Pokol, held at the Church headquarters, Jos, Plateau State.

“The General Church Council expresses profound concern over the unabating insecurity across the nation. It is a mark that the government lacks the will power to address the menace.

“It calls on the government to wake up to their constitutional duty of protecting the lives and property of its citizenry.”

The church council condoles with families of the Clergies and members of various communities who lost their beloved ones particularly those that were attacked and killed in Bokkos, Kanam, Wase LGAs of Plateau State and Gwagwalada in the FCT by the Fulani terrorists.

It condemned in strong terms the recent attacks on some villages in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State where several lives were wiped out by suspected Fulani terrorists.

The Church called on citizens to defend them within the ambit of the law and ensure that they protect themselves and their communities.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...