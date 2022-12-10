Government lacks will power to tackle insecurity – COCIN

The Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) has attributed the persistent insecurity across the country to lack of will power on the part of government to address the problem.

The Church said this in a communique issued at the end of the 102nd General Church Council meeting at the weekend signed by the COCIN President, Rev. Dr. Amos Musa Mohzo and General Secretary, Rev. Benjamin Pokol.

“The General Church Council expresses profound concern over the unabating insecurity across the nation. It is a mark that the government lacks the will power to address the menace.

“Calls on the government to wake up to their constitutional duty of protecting lives and property of its citizenry,” the communique noted after the meeting held at the Church headquarters, Jos, Plateau State.

