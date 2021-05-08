Government left us to our fate –Father of kidnapped Afaka students

Friday Sani is parent of one of the abducted 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Kaduna State, that were recently released. The visibly elated Friday, who is also the spokesman of the parents of the abducted students, told newsmen on the school premises about the ordeal of parents during the captivity period. Correspondent BABA NEGEDU was there. Excerpts…

Could you tell us the process that led to the release of the students?

Sincerely I cannot say much, just that when this incident took place, the management of the school had been going round to see how they could secure the release of the students. The situation also led to a committee being set up by the parents. At that time the pressure was much on everyone involved, so we gather always at the school premises to know what is happening. So our people taught it wise that a committee be set up to follow the process and interface with the school management. We were following what was happening, but the issue of money was not even discussed. I cannot really tell you if there was any monetary involvement before the children were released. Many people have been talking about money here and there but what I can say is that one person may be lucky and the other person may not be so lucky. In all my interface with the press we never discussed whether money has exchanged hands. Also, the management of the school never also informed us about what the bandits said at any point. The first time this situation took place the bandits demanded the sum of N500 million, which was too much for the college, so a lot of things were put in place to see how they can secure their release.

Did you pay ransom for their release?

Let me say that the release of the students that we are witnessing today might be because of the steps taken by some notable persons in the state and Nigeria as a whole. Some of us visited Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, I will not deny that. We had to do that because the government left us to our fate. The government said they cannot negotiate and we had to seek permission to negotiate. Even when we were seeking this permission from government, we did not know where to go from there, and when someone told us that Sheikh Gumi could be of help to us, we approached him. We know he lend his voice to the issues. Some of us know that he went as far as going to Ota in Ogun state to see the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and one of the issues that was discussed was the issue of Afaka and others who were kidnapped by bandits and other issues in the country. This afternoon we went to show him appreciation and he even told us that t h e r e were s e v – eral meetings after that one and I believe some of these meetings facilitated the release of our children.

Why did parents stage a protest?

It was a time when we the parents became so agitated. We became so worried because the management of the College was too quiet, that they were not saying anything about their release. This was what led us to call for a meeting, after which we protested and gave a 72 hours ultimatum to the management of the College. The ultimatum elapsed on Thursday and that was why we went to Abuja to protest at the National Assembly. We also went to the Human Rights Radio where our voice was heard across the country. We believe some of these actions might have led to the release of our children.

What happens now that your children have to yourselves?

This is a happy moment for our families. It is a time of joy for us because 58 days before now were days of trauma for us. But this release has changed everything that we went through. This is a time of joy.

What do you think government can do to prevent a future occurrence?

We want to appeal to the Federal Government and the government of Kaduna State to please do something about the security challenges in the country and especially in Kaduna State. If we are talking about hunger, it is only when you are alive that you can talk about food. A dead man does not eat. So security first, securing lives and properties is the first thing, then we can talk about the economy.

