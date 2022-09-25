Government, society unfair to children with special needs –Duma

Mrs Duma Edward-Dibiana is a special educator and advocate for the rights of children with special needs. She is also a mother of a child with special needs and co-founder of Ugo Edward-Dibiana Down Syndrome Foundation. In this interview, she speaks of the challenges of parenting a child with special needs, the subtle discrimination, especially in the areas of access to education, healthcare and misleading narratives in Nigeria

How did you find out the health status of your child as a special needs child and what was your reaction?

I found out my child’s status as a child with special needs at birth, from the team of doctors that delivered him. He was diagnosed of a congenital condition known as Down Syndrome. The diagnosis was very shocking and devastating to me and my husband, especially being our first child. We were in disbelief because the pregnancy period went smoothly without any negative issues that would have suggested the shocking, heart breaking outcome that we faced.

Were there any peculiar challenges he had at birth beside the Down Syndrome and what kind of helpful interventions did he receive?

He was very sick from day one of his birth. Down Syndrome, most times manifests with other life-threatening health challenges. In his case, he had multiple internal organ defects. He had three holes in the heart, which required an open heart surgery, which he later did in India. He also had Hirshsprung disease.

People with such condition find it difficult if not impossible to pass stool, as it makes a part of the large intestine not to be functional. So, he required an urgent surgery to cut off that part of the defective intestine.

His lungs were very weak too. The combination of those conditions made him very sick, weak and extremely malnourished. In fact, we were told by doctors that he was unlikely to make it to his first birthday or even walk. But we thank God that he survived all those health challenges. He is now 14 and doing well even as a child with special needs

Tell us about the peculiar challenges you have personally encountered as a parent of a child with special needs?

Generally, parents of children with special needs face a lot of challenges, ranging from emotional, psychological, socio/ cultural and economic. In my opinion, one of the challenges that normally leads to psychological issue is having to deal with diverse opinions and narratives from people – Family members, friends, colleagues come up with different narratives about their understanding about what could be the cause of the condition or possible solution. Some people would tell you that the challenge is spiritual, that you should fast or take your child for deliverance in the church. While others would say it’s medical. Some would even ask you funny questions like whether you drank too much cold water during pregnancy! Some of these narratives at some point made me to start questioning myself. But rather than break me, it made me to begin to seek more knowledge and understanding about my son’s condition. So, I began to do deep research about Down Syndrome and my findings pointed to the fact that I’ve done nothing wrong as a mother, because, Down Syndrome, is only a chromosomal disorder that affects the 21st Chromosome. And this leads to both developmental delays and learning disabilities. With that understanding, I began to make conscious effort to come to terms with the reality of my son’s condition, by being strong for him, and stop living in denial.

And because my child was so sickly in the first two years of birth, I had to resign from my previous job to give him the required attention.

How does the society respond to the challenges faced by parents of children with special needs?

From experience, I think the understanding and acceptance of these children in the society are still very low. One of the initial challenges I faced as a mother was trying to explain my child’s condition to other people for their own better understanding. For instance, one day at the airport, when my child was still very sickly as a baby, a woman walked up to my husband and I, very furious and said, “why are you starving this baby, young man tell your wife to stop starving your child. She should learn to breastfeed him. That’s why God gave her a breasts.” My husband tried to explain to the woman but she was so irritated to even listen. That day, we were even on our way to meet a heart specialist before we traveled to India for the heart surgery. I had faced similar situations that brutally and unfairly questioned my parenting abilities from people. Such experiences crush one as a mother. But it’s practically impossible for one to have the opportunity to explain to everyone why your child is in a certain type of way. What’s your assessment of the level of access to education children with special needs get in Nigeria? The situation is not encouraging. There is a subtle discrimination against people with special needs by the authorities. For example, many public primary and secondary schools in the country don’t have special educational needs units. And they lack trained personnel to cater for the academic needs of these children. The schools, mostly don’t have the resources/tools to take care of these children. They don’t run inclusive system of education and these special parents are often left at the mercy of a few private schools that have the facility/ personnel, resources and tools to meet the needs of these children, but the fees are way beyond the reach of many. How did you become an advocate for the well-being of children with special needs? I have observed through personal experiences and interactions with other people in the society, of the existence of incorrect narratives and misconceptions about people with Down Syndrome. For instance, some say it’s contagious, some say they cannot learn, some go as far as saying they have been used for money ritual by their family. Some blame it on their mothers. For instance, I was in a training programme recently where the facilitator, who was supposed to know better, was the one sadly giving wrong information. He alleged that it was the fault of the mother that these children had extra chromosome. I refuted his claim there and then. He was talking to over 40 trainees, who would have at the end of the training, go home believing that the mothers of the children were the cause of the condition. I had to write to Down Syndrome International for clarity on the issue. You can imagine my relief when they replied debunking his erroneous submission. The stigmatisation and discrimination of these children are mostly done out of ignorance – that’s why some parents may not want their children to associate with children with DS. I took it upon myself to fight for their rights in the schools, social gatherings, religious centres, because most of the time, they are excluded and neglected during fun games at birthday parties or other social or religious gatherings, because people apparently believe they won’t do well or perform well like other children. But what people fail to realise is that inclusion, that opportunity to participate with other children, is not just a privilege, but a right of every child – irrespective of their condition. Funny enough, it’s the adults that discriminate against these people, not the children. I decided to take it upon myself to fight for their rights to ensure that they do not suffer any form of discrimination, be it subtle or outright, because I believe that true inclusion is the real essence of humanity. What’s the objective of Ugo Edward- Dibiana Down Syndrome Foundation? The foundation was named after my son with special needs, Ugo. The foundation’s main objective is to help create useful awareness about Down Syndrome and other related special needs conditions in order to correct the false narratives and to give succour to other affected children and their parents. Many people and even some parents of children/people living with Down Syndrome don’t have the right information about what Down Syndrome is and how it affects people living with it. And this breeds stigmatisation and discrimination. We go to schools, churches and social gatherings to create awareness on the importance of inclusion, acceptance and the protection of the rights of these special children, especially in the areas of access to quality/effective education and heathcare. We collaborate with other NGOs and advocates to reach a wider audience. The most interesting aspect of this advocacy from different channels, are the encouraging feedbacks we receive from far and near from parents about how our modest interventions are impacting on their special parenting capabilities. What would you tell other parents of special needs children in the society? My simple message is for them to first come to terms with the condition of their children and give them unconditional love and acceptance, because some of them still live in denial. The way they treat their children is the way the society would treat them too. Then, they should seek the right information and help for the children in order to give them better chances of living a more fulfilling life.

