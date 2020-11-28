Government’s CIT earning drops to N416bn Q 3, 2020

News Top Stories

Nigeria’s revenue from Company Income Tax( CIT) plunged in third quarter 2020 by 20.1 per cent tothe N416billion against the N520.89billion recorded during the same period of last year, latest data on CIT released yesterday by the National Bureau of Statistics ( NBS), has revealed NBS breakdown showed Professional Services, including telecoms generated the highest amount of CIT with N55.52billion generated closely followed by Other Manufacturing which generated N42.03billion.

Banks and Financial Institutions generated N24.05billion, while Mining generated the least and closely followed by Textile and Garment Industry and Local Govern-ment Councils with N120.93 million, N167.51million and N321.72million generated respectively.

Out of the total amounted generated in Q3 2020, N244.70billion was generated as CIT locally while N70.34billion was generated as foreign CIT payment. The balance of N100.97billion was generated as CIT from other payments. Earlier in the year (first quarter), Nigeria was hit by COVID-19 pandemic leading to shut down of manufacturing firms and other businesses that usually paid CIT into government purse. One of the fall- outs of COVID-19 ravaging of the economy was contraction in the nation’s GDP in third quarter 2020 by 3.62 per cent, including consecutive months of slide in the manufacturing index.

