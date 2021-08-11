Government’s unfolding resentment towards the media

The Muhammadu Buhari administration swept to power in 2015 on the back of a media blitz against the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Goodluck Jonathan administration was harassed, harangued and chased away from office by the massive media attack launched by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against it.

Then, the APC, an opposition party, launched massive media warfare through the conventional and social media to blight the sight of Nigerians against any positives of the PDP.

Rather, the sins of the PDP were highlighted to the maximum, thereby demonizing the party and Jonathan before Nigerians to the extent that almost every Nigerian knew that it was a matter of time before the government would crumble and be consigned to history.

The media war was so intense that Lai Mohammed, then Publicity Secretary of the APC, became a national hero, with his daily multiple press statements against the PDP. He managed to rally the media to his side in the bid to take out the PDP.

At last, the APC succeeded in sacking the PDP from government and took over as ruling party.

But six years down the line, soon after taking over, the same APC stalwarts are today turning the media, the very same media, into an enemy of the government. In the past few months, certain actions of the government appear to be a direct war against the Fourth Estate of the realm, with direct and indirect actions of the administration viewed as an affront to press freedom by many.

Not long ago, the government came out with a clampdown on Twitter, the social micro-blogging platform used globally for information dissemination. Despite the hues and cries that attended the ban, the government has not shifted.

Twitter remains banned even after there were indications that the government was open to discussions with officials of the micro-blogging platform to resolve the differences.

National and international outrage that greeted the ban is still raging. The government, through the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), even banned radio and television stations in the country from using Twitter in their information dissemination.

As if that was a precursor to the things to come, there emerged two bills on the floor of the National Assembly, aimed to further clip the wings of the media.

The bills include the Nigerian Press Council (NPC) Act and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Act.

Those bills have drawn the ire of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), and other relevant organisations, which have found them offensive and declared them attempts to further muzzle the media.

A further indication of their revulsion to the bills saw them going as far as taking front page advertising space in major newspapers to protest the move by the government.

Despite all defence and arguments from the government that there is no move to gag the media, Nigerians are now swayed massively in support of the Fourth Estate of the realm.

Perhaps, recent events even justify the scepticism of Nigerians towards the administration. Only two weeks ago, the government made another move when it warned media houses to stop reporting activities of terrorists and their actions.

That has also been fought hard by the media, who believe that it was not the government’s duty to dictate what is reported and what is not.

Only on Monday this week, another bizarre government action came when it barred some media houses from the coverage of the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu in Abuja.

By a list, nobody wants to admit it emanated from it, the government chose only 10 media houses it wanted to cover the trial, prompting an immediate condemnation from Amnesty International (AI), which said “violates all fair hearing guarantees”.

Although the trial of Kanu could not continue because of the inability of the Department of State Services (DSS) to produce him in court, there is no doubt that the harm has been done.

As such, Nigerians are beginning to believe that the government is up to some mischief in the management of the media. We are as surprised as every other citizen about why a government, that rallied to power on the back of massive media support, is now doing all it can to suppress the same media.

Granted that things have not worked out positively as expected of this administration, there is no doubt that the government is becoming desperate to suppress dissent to its failures.

We are convinced that the government only wants to hear its voices alone or those of people who keep a blind eye to its failures. But we are certain of one thing.

No government in a democracy has won a war against the media. We recall that the draconian military regimes that we had in this country could not suppress the media.

We don’t expect the Buhari administration to succeed with its move. It is trite to state that the media is about the only segment of society that is expressly recognised by the Constitution of the country as a watchdog of society. We do not need to drag the argument further. It is known to even dictators.

But it is imperative that President Buhari, his minders and those at the National Assembly bear it in mind that the media has a duty to hold the government accountable and to keep watch on it for the sake of society.

Nothing short of showing the emperor as naked or as well dressed at any particular time is expected of the media. We believe that the government would heed to the call and not go down in infamy in the last two years of this administration. Otherwise, it would only be a catastrophe

