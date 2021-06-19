Governor Abiodun visits scene of OPIC Plaza gas explosion

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has paid a visit to the scene of OPIC Plaza fire outbreak, describing the incident as unfortunate and regrettable. The governor, who also condoled with the families of the victims, commended the bravery of men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency for preventing the fire from wrecking more havoc. He appreciated the efforts of Lagos State government while condemning the incident that led to the fire outbreak. He noted that Ogun State government will work with Lagos State, Department of Petroleum Resources and other stakeholders in ensuring prevention of such incident in both states.
Osinbajo launches 5 million solar power project in Jigawa
…says rollout to continue in 6 geo-political zones Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has, in Jigawa state, launched a 5 million solar power project meant to benefit about 25 million Nigerians who are not currently hooked to the national grid. The Solar Power Naija Program is a project under the Economic Sustainability Plan […]
21 dead, 15 injured after bus crashes into lake in China
Twenty-one people have died after a bus plunged into a lake in China, state media has reported. CCTV footage shows the vehicle suddenly cutting across six lanes of traffic in Anshun, Guizhou province, at around midday on Tuesday before crashing through a barrier and falling into Hongshan Lake. At least 15 people were rescued […]
Bauchi: Two LGAs enact bye-laws prohibiting open defecation in public places
Ganjuwa and Toro Local Government Areas of Bauchi state have enacted byelaws specifying ten thousand naira (N10,000) or two months imprisonment against open defecation in public places in their respective communities. Accordingly, the bye-laws would also provide twenty thousand naira (20,000) fine or three months imprisonment for any person or group of persons that construct […]
