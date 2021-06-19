News

Governor Abiodun visits scene of OPIC Plaza gas explosion

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Governor Abiodun visits scene of OPIC Plaza gas explosion

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has paid a visit to the scene of OPIC Plaza fire outbreak, describing the incident as unfortunate and regrettable. The governor, who also condoled with the families of the victims, commended the bravery of men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency for preventing the fire from wrecking more havoc. He appreciated the efforts of Lagos State government while condemning the incident that led to the fire outbreak. He noted that Ogun State government will work with Lagos State, Department of Petroleum Resources and other stakeholders in ensuring prevention of such incident in both states.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Osinbajo launches 5 million solar power project in Jigawa

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

…says rollout to continue in 6 geo-political zones     Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has, in Jigawa state, launched a 5 million solar power project meant to benefit about 25 million Nigerians who are not currently hooked to the national grid.   The Solar Power Naija Program is a project under the Economic Sustainability Plan […]
News

21 dead, 15 injured after bus crashes into lake in China

Posted on Author Reporter

  Twenty-one people have died after a bus plunged into a lake in China, state media has reported. CCTV footage shows the vehicle suddenly cutting across six lanes of traffic in Anshun, Guizhou province, at around midday on Tuesday before crashing through a barrier and falling into Hongshan Lake. At least 15 people were rescued […]
News

Bauchi: Two LGAs enact bye-laws prohibiting open defecation in public places

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu

Ganjuwa and Toro Local Government Areas of Bauchi state have enacted byelaws specifying ten thousand naira (N10,000) or two months imprisonment against open defecation in public places in their respective communities. Accordingly, the bye-laws would also provide twenty thousand naira (20,000) fine or three months imprisonment for any person or group of persons that construct […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica