Governor Abiodun visits scene of OPIC Plaza gas explosion

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has paid a visit to the scene of OPIC Plaza fire outbreak, describing the incident as unfortunate and regrettable. The governor, who also condoled with the families of the victims, commended the bravery of men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency for preventing the fire from wrecking more havoc. He appreciated the efforts of Lagos State government while condemning the incident that led to the fire outbreak. He noted that Ogun State government will work with Lagos State, Department of Petroleum Resources and other stakeholders in ensuring prevention of such incident in both states.

