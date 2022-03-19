News

Governor Abu Sani Bello visits Gwada, Shiroro LG, Addresses Vigilante Group in Dan Daudu, Munya LG

His Excellency, Governor Abu Sani Bello on Saturday March 19th 2022 visited the IDP camp in Gwada, Shiroro LGA of the State to sympathize and reassure the persons of the Government’s unwavering commitment to reestablishing security and seeing them all return to their normal lives. While speaking, Governor Abu Sani Bello said it is highly disturbing seeing people forced away from their ancestral homes and denied access to their farmlands.

His Excellency further announced that new Security Chiefs have been posted to the State to add fresh energy to the ongoing onslaught against criminals in the state who, have suffered considerable losses of more than 400 in the last few weeks inflicted upon them by gallant security agents in collaboration with our vigilante groups.

Governor Abu Bello assured them that the Government will do everything necessary to ensure that they are all returned to the safety of their homes so that they can go back to their farms. He also said Government will support all those who have lost their houses with funds to help them rebuild.

His Excellency then implored the persons to furnish security agents with information as the activities of bandits are successful only because of the dangerous elements among the people who are supplying the terrorists with information about the community, and the Government will continue to reward anyone who help in identifying an informant.

Upon leaving Gwada, the Governor and his team headed to Dan Dauda Teachers Institute in Munya LG to address the vigilante group. While thanking them for the good job they’ve been doing so far, he assured them of getting all the necessary supports needed for an effective operation.

The Governor was accompanied by his SSG, Alh. Ahmed Matane, Chief of Staff, Alh. Ibrahim Balarabe Kagara, Commisioner for LG/CA and Internal Security, Hon. Umar Emmanuel Bagna, State Security Chiefs and other govt officials.

 

Our Reporters

