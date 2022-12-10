News

Governor Adeleke to host grand finale of Ede Day today

Posted on

The Timi of Ede, Oba Muniru Adesola Lawal (Laminisa 1) is set to host dignitaries from all walks of life as the grand finale of this year’s Ede Day holds today at the Ede High School premises. The celebration, with the theme; Ede Re-positioned for Leadership, began with an interdenominational church service on Sunday, December 4. Other activities carried out during the week-long celebration include medical outreach, a talent hunt and other educational programmes involving secondary schools in the town. In a release by Azeez Babatunde, Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, will be the chief Host of the grand finale, which will be chaired by the former President of the Ede Descendant Union, Dele Adeyemi. Babatunde added that Alhaji Orelope Abdulrauf Raji and Chief Modupe Adeleke-Sanni, will be the father and mother of the day respectively.

 

Our Reporters

