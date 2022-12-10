Governor Adeleke to host grand finale of Ede Day today

The Timi of Ede, Oba Muniru Adesola Lawal (Laminisa 1) is set to host dignitaries from all walks of life as the grand finale of this year’s Ede Day holds today at the Ede High School premises. The celebration, with the theme; Ede Re-positioned for Leadership, began with an interdenominational church service on Sunday, December 4. Other activities carried out during the week-long celebration include medical outreach, a talent hunt and other educational programmes involving secondary schools in the town. In a release by Azeez Babatunde, Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, will be the chief Host of the grand finale, which will be chaired by the former President of the Ede Descendant Union, Dele Adeyemi. Babatunde added that Alhaji Orelope Abdulrauf Raji and Chief Modupe Adeleke-Sanni, will be the father and mother of the day respectively.
Uzodinma disagrees with Police, says, killing of Gulak, case of political assassination
Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has joined the number of analysts who are not entirely comfortable with the submission of the Police that Ahmed Gulak was killed by elements from the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Uzodinma in his address to the state yesterday said that the killing of Gulak appears to be […]
FIRST BANK, AIRTEL AND OTHERS REVEALED AS SPONSORS OF THE VOICE NIGERIA SEASON 4
Coming back to your screen with its fourth season is the world’s most popular international talent show, The Voice Nigeria. This season of the show is sponsored by First Bank and Airtel with full production in Nigeria and assurance of authenticity with a thrilling experience for viewers and participants at large. The […]
FG: Ban on new SIM registration subsists for security reasons
…puts total NIN enrollment at 51 million, SIM registration at 189 million …warns those without NIN risks jail term The Federal Government has said that the ban on registration of new mobile Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) subsists saying it has no intention to lift it anytime soon. This declaration was made by the Minister of […]
