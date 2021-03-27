News

Governor Bala receives GOC of 3 Division

….orders immediate construction of boreholes for all Army units

The Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, yesterday received the new General Officer Commanding of the 3 Armoured Division of the Nigerian Army, Jos, Brigadier General Bello Abdullahi Mohammed, at the banquet hall Government House, Bauchi. Bala, who welcomed the GOC to the state, said his administration is a friend to the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in the state.

He promised to support the new general officer to enable him succeed in enhancing the security and peace in the state. The governor then commended the Nigerian Army for its commitment to the maintenance of security in Bauchi State and solicited for continued cordial working relationship. He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointments of the new Service Chiefs and expressed hope of them living up to their responsibilities. Bala directed the Ministry of Water Resources to connect Bauchi Army Barracks with pipe-borne water as part of his support and interventions to them.

He also directed the immediate construction of boreholes in all the Army units in Azare town to enable them perform optimally. He told the visiting GOC that his administration has purchased operational vehicles for security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, in ensuring effective security surveillance in the state. GOC said the visit was to introduce himself to the governor with a view to seeking for his support to the Nigerian Army and the Division. He on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff expressed gratitude to Bala for his support to the security agencies in the state.

