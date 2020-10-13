Governor Ben Ayade’s Commissioner gets yet another national assignment!

More National leadership roles continue to unfold for a trail blazing, exceptional Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu who is obviously the youngest member of the Cross River State Executive council and the youngest Commissioner for Health in Nigeria. It would be recalled that in the month of August she emerged as the National Chairman of the Nigerian Commissioner’s for Health Forum, a position where she has as usual performed exceptionally well in the last two months as is the national consensus amongst her colleagues and the Health Sector Leadership in Nigeria.

Well like they say “the reward for Hard work is more work”. The quintessential Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu has just been given another national assignment following the inauguration into the Nigeria Reproductive, Marternal Newborn, Child, Adolescent, and Elderly Health plus Nutrition Coordination Board. (RMNCAEH+N)

This platform is the high decision making body for family reproductive health, tasked with the responsibility of proffering solutions to the bad health indices in the country, providing effective coordination and partnering for the well-being women, Children Adolescents and elderly. They are also expected to develop strategies to achieve quick wins for the health sector in the country using a budgeted $250 million Dollar specific for the attainment of this project.

The Multi-stakeholder Partnership Coordination platform which is chaired by the Honorable Minister of Health Dr Osagie Ehanire and Co Chaired by the Honorable Minister for Women Affairs Sen. Pauline Tallen. Others include the ED, National Primary Health Care Development Agency Dr Faisal Shauib ES NHIS, Prof Sambo, DG Governors Forum Bar. Asishana Okauru, the WHO Representative in Nigeria Dr Walter Mulombo, The UNFPA Representative in Nigeria, the UNICEF country Rep in Nigeria, the Country Head of USAID, DFID and GAC; MWAN National President Dr Osuji, The Sarkin Jiwa of FCT Alhaji Musa, the Obi of Onitsha Igwe Achebe, the Oba of Benin HRM Erediauwa 1; His Eminence the sultan of sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Sa’ad III, Oni of Ife. Director Head of Family Health FMOH Dr Salma Anas-kolo, the Senate Committee Chairman on Health Sen Olorigbe amongst others.

Dr Betta Edu who was grateful for another privilege to serve at that level; says she remain committed to making a difference in the Health sector of Nigeria. She committed on behalf of all the Commissioners for health in Nigeria, to full collaboration and implementation of RMNCAEH+N at the state level noting that if this Project is not effective at state and LGA levels then we have failed. “We demand that no state be left behind as we request that resources be provided for states to fully implement this integrative project, while deliberate efforts be made to ensure all states fully implement The State Health Insurance Scheme that will fast track achievement of Universal Health Coverage in Nigeria. This is a call to action, we must go beyond words!”

Dr Betta Edu thanked The Governor of Cross River State Sen Ben Ayade and his Beautiful Wife Dr Linda Ayade for all the support to achieve great results in the health sector and the patience to teach and guide her on the Tenets of leadership which keeps unfolding everyday.

