Governor commends ABSU as 5 graduates win awards

The Abia State University (ABU), Uturu, has been commended by the state Governor and Visitor to the university, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu for making the state proud as five graduates won the 2021 NYSC Presidential Awards.

The governor stated this while receiving the management of the university, led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Onyemachi Ogbulu, who visited him at the Government House in Umuahia to formally present the 2021 NYSC Presidential Awardees to him.

He lauded the university for its commitment to producing the best, even as the governor expressed delight that five graduates of the institution were among the 101 Presidential Awardees, adding that such a feat could only be attained in an environment that promotes excellence.

While urging the institution to sustain the feat, the governor, who announced cash awards for the five graduates, reiterated that the state was doing well academically and commended the recipients for embarking on impactful and lifesaving projects which earned them the awards.

He described them as future entrepreneurs and advised them to utilise the opportunities of automatic employment and further education offered them by the Federal Government to improve themselves academically first before seeking jobs.

Ikpeazu, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Chris Ezem further assured the university management of the government’s sustained support, added that measures were being put in place to ensure security was beefed up at the university.

Presenting the recipients to the governor, the Vice-Chancellor said that the institution’s management came to officially present the awardees, who are natives of the state to him.

Ogbulu, however, noted that the institution was committed to surpassing the high standard already set by the previous leadership of the university, even as he lauded the numerous achievements so far attained by the government especially in the areas of massive road construction, educational transformation and commerce, among others. He praised Governor Ikpeazu for his financial and moral support to the institution.

Meanwhile, Anyaogu Onyinyechi Rejoice, a graduate of the Department of Marketing, while responding on behalf of the recipients, expressed delight over the award and attributed the feat to the excellent foundation laid by the institution.

Like this: Like Loading...